Global Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market (2021 To 2030) - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

The "Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Offering, Product, Technology, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automatic identification and data capture are a process used to identify and collect data related to objects. The automatic identification and data capture system is a relatively broad process of specific technologies such as bar codes, RFID, optical character recognition, smart cards, and voice recognition system.Surge in the growth of the e-commerce industry paired with the rise in utilization of smartphones based QR codes and image recognition technology is driving the market growth. However, the high cost associated with the automatic identification and data capture coupled with the high risk of concerns of malware attacks and security breaches is anticipated to restrain the automatic identification and data capture market share. Further, the surge in the adoption of AIDC solutions to address human error coupled with government regulations for the adoption of AIDC solutions is expected to drive the need for automatic identification and data capture during the forecast period.Emergence of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the global automatic identification and data capture industry. Delay caused for deployment and installation of automatic identification and data capture due to partial or complete lockdown in various regions of the world has significantly reduced the growth of automatic identification and data capture during the pandemic. However, the rise in demand for e-commerce platform solutions and smartphones propel the need for enhancing automatic identification and data capture. Further, the government sector has seen growth potential in the deployment of automatic identification and data capture for biometric solutions is forecast to drive the automatic identification and data capture market analysis post-pandemic.The automatic identification and data capture market is segmented into offering, product, technology, industry vertical, and region. By offering, the market is segregated into hardware, solutions, and services. Based on product, it is segmented into scanner & reader, biometric scanners, printer & recorder, and others. The scanner & reader segment is further segmented into barcode scanners, RFID scanner, smart card reader, magnetic stripe reader, and optical character recognition (OCR). Depending on technology, it is segmented into biometrics, radio frequency identification (RFID), smart cards, optical character recognition (OCR), and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, retail, transportation & logistics, hospitality, healthcare, government, and others. Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The report analyses top automatic identification and data capture companies operating in the market such as Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., Honeywell, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, SICK AG, Synaptics Incorporated, Thales, Toshiba, and Zebra Technologies. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the automatic identification and data capture industry.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE3.2. KEY FINDINGS3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers3.3.2. Threat of new entrants3.3.3. Threat of substitutes3.3.4. Competitive rivalry3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING 20203.5. MARKET DYNAMICS3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on automatic identification and data capture market3.6.1. Impact on automatic identification and data capture market size3.6.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-193.6.3. Framework for market challenges faced by automatic identification and data capture providers3.6.4. Economic impact on automatic identification and data capture providers3.6.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry3.6.6. Opportunity analysis for automatic identification and data capture providers CHAPTER 4: AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION AND DATA CAPTURE MARKET BY OFFERING4.1. OVERVIEW4.2. HARDWARE4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region 4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country4.3. SOLUTION4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region 4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country4.4. SERVICES4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region 4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION AND DATA CAPTURE MARKET BY PRODUCT5.1. OVERVIEW5.2. SCANNER & READER5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region 5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country5.2.4. Barcode Scanners5.2.4.1. Market size and forecast5.2.5. RFID Scanner5.2.5.1. Market size and forecast5.2.6. Smart Card Reader5.2.6.1. Market size and forecast5.2.7. Magnetic Stripe Reader5.2.7.1. Market size and forecast5.2.8. Optical Character Recogni5.2.8.1. Market size and forecast5.3. BIOMETRIC SCANNERS5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region 5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country5.4. PRINTER & RECORDER5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region 5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country5.5. OTHERS5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region 5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION AND DATA CAPTURE MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY6.1. OVERVIEW6.2. BIOMETRICS6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region 6.2.3. Market share analysis, by country6.3. RADIO FREQUENCY IDENTIFICATION (RFID)6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region 6.3.3. Market share analysis, by country6.4. SMART CARDS6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region 6.4.3. Market share analysis, by country6.5. OPTICAL CHARACTER RECOGNITION (OCR)6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region 6.5.3. Market share analysis, by country6.6. OTHERS6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region 6.6.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION AND DATA CAPTURE MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL7.1. OVERVIEW7.2. BFSI7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.2.3. Market share analysis, by country7.3. MANUFACTURING7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.3.3. Market share analysis, by country7.4. RETAIL7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.4.3. Market share analysis, by country7.5. TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.5.3. Market share analysis, by country7.6. HOSPITALITY7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.6.3. Market share analysis, by country7.7. HEALTHCARE7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.7.3. Market share analysis, by country7.8. GOVERNMENT7.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.8.3. Market share analysis, by country7.9. OTHERS7.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.9.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION AND DATA CAPTURE MARKET BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. COGNEX CORPORATION9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key Executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Operating business segments9.1.5. Product portfolio9.1.6. Business performance9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. DATALOGIC S. P. A.9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key Executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Operating business segments9.2.5. Product portfolio9.2.6. Business performance9.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. HONEYWELL9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key Executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Operating business segments9.3.5. Product portfolio9.3.6. Business performance9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N. V.9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key Executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Operating business segments9.4.5. Product portfolio9.4.6. Business performance9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.5. PANASONIC CORPORATION9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Operating business segments9.5.5. Product portfolio9.5.6. Business performance9.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. SICK AG9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key Executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Operating business segments9.6.5. Product portfolio9.6.6. Business performance9.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key Executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Operating business segments9.7.5. Product portfolio9.7.6. Business performance9.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. THALES9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key Executives9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Operating business segments9.8.5. Product portfolio9.8.6. Business performance9.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.9. TOSHIBA9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key Executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Operating business segments9.9.5. Product portfolio9.9.6. Business performance9.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key Executives9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Operating business segments9.10.5. Product portfolio9.10.6. Business performance9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

