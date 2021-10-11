Global Automated Optical Inspection Market (2021 To 2026) - Advent Of Smart Technology Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Optical Inspection Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (2D AOI, 3D AOI), Technology (Inline AOI, Offline AOI), Industry, Application (Fabrication Phase, Assembly Phase), Elements of AOI, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automated optical inspection market was valued at USD 598 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,660 million by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.

Advantages of AOI over other inspection methods, upsurge in the demand for consumer electronics amidst pandemic, rising need for miniature, high-speed PCBs, demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies, and growing demand for electronics in automotive sector are contributing to the growth of the automated optical inspection market. Advent of SMART technology, newer applications of AOI systems apart from PCB inspection, and growing demand for AOI systems for inspection of IC substrates act as a growth opportunity for the market players.

Based on the type, 3D AOI systems to account a larger share during 2021-2026.

The 3D AOI system market is expected to be dominant and faster during the forecast period. Large-scale manufacturing units primarily make use of 3D AOI systems. 3D AOI systems have high operational costs and use complex programming codes for functioning but are more efficient and sensitive at detecting defects and faults than 2D AOI systems. 3D AOI systems can detect faults in PCB substrates as well as in the ball grid array (BGA), which makes them superior to 2D AOI systems. Further, the ability to quickly inspect defects in tall components, significant reduction in false call rates, and ability to provide volumetric data of components under inspection make 3D AOI systems an ideal choice for electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers in the coming years.

Inline AOI systems to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The inline AOI system is expected to be a larger and faster-growing market during the forecast period. Inline AOI systems offer a higher rate of PCB inspection, which is ideal for electronics manufacturing companies involved in high-volume production. Hence, most large manufacturing companies install multiple inline AOI systems in their production lines to speed up the inspection process. Several key manufacturers are making innovations and developments in inline AOI systems. For instance, in March 2021, Viscom developed the new Heavy Flex handling solution. The Heavy Flex handling options are available for Viscom's S3016 ultra AOI system for optical inline 3D inspection. Also, in June 2020, GOEPEL launched two new AOI systems. The 3D XE series of AOI platforms is characterized by low acquisition costs whilst still delivering full 3D inspection functionality. The series consists of the standalone system Basic Line - 3D XE and the inline system Advanced Line - 3D XE.

Consumer Electronics industry accounted for the largest share of the automated optical inspection market during the forecast period

The consumer electronics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the AOI system market during the forecast period. The miniaturization of electronic gadgets has further increased the complexity of internal circuits and components. To efficiently inspect complex PCBs of small and compact consumer electronic devices, manufacturers are increasingly using advanced AOI systems to offer high-quality products to customers. The trend of having one device with multiple functionalities has made modern-day electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and wearables more complex in architecture. The increased complexity of these devices requires highly advanced AOI systems for inspection. Further, with the rise in the adoption of 3D inspection technology, AOI systems are going to play a vital role in maintaining the high-quality standards of these complex consumer electronic devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Automated Optical Inspection Market4.2 Automated Optical Inspection Market, by Type4.3 Automated Optical Inspection Market, by Technology4.4 Automated Optical Inspection Market, by Industry4.5 Automated Optical Inspection Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Advantages of Aoi Over Other Inspection Methods5.2.1.2 Upsurge in Demand for Consumer Electronics Amidst Pandemics5.2.1.3 Rising Need for Miniature, High-Speed Pcbs5.2.1.4 Demand for Higher Productivity by Electronics Manufacturing Services (Ems) Companies5.2.1.5 Growing Demand for Electronics in Automotive Sector5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 False Call Rate of Image-Based Aoi Systems5.2.2.2 Requirement of Highly Skilled Personnel5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Advent of Smart Technology5.2.3.2 Newer Applications for Aoi Systems Apart from Pcb Inspection5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for Aoi Systems for Inspection of Ic Substrates5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Requirement of Sophisticated Hardware and Software Systems to Handle Large Amount of Data5.2.4.2 Availability of Superior Inspection Technology as a Substitute5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Ecosystem Analysis5.5 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Aoi Market5.6 Case Study Analysis5.6.1 Microart Services Inc Used Cyberoptics' Qx250I 2D Aoi System for Post Solder Inspection5.6.2 Laritech Chose Koh Young Technology as Their Inspection Partner5.6.3 E.D.&A. Invests in Viscom 3D Aoi for Tht Line5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.8 Technology Analysis5.8.1 Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Aoi5.8.2 Aoi to Help Accelerate Industry 4.0 Transformation5.9 Pricing Analysis5.10 Trade Analysis5.11 Patent Analysis5.12 Regulatory Landscape5.12.1 Regulatory Landscape5.12.2 Restriction of Hazardous Substances (Rohs)5.12.3 Waste of Electronic and Electrical Equipment (Weee)5.12.4 European Conformity (Ce)5.12.5 Electronic Components Industry Association (Ecia)

6 Automated Optical Inspection Market, by Application6.1 Introduction6.2 Fabrication Phase6.3 Assembly Phase

7 Elements of Aoi System7.1 Introduction7.2 Elements of Aoi System7.2.1 Camera System7.2.1.1 Monochrome Camera7.2.1.2 Color Camera7.2.2 Lighting System7.2.2.1 Fluorescent Lighting7.2.2.2 Led Lighting7.2.2.3 Uv (Ultraviolet) or Ir (Infrared) Lighting7.2.3 Computer System7.2.4 Software7.3 Defect Detection Process7.3.1 Image Comparison 7.3.1.1 Cad Data7.3.1.2 Golden Board Image7.3.1.3 Classification Process of an Image7.3.2 Algorithm-Based Detection7.4 Types of Pcbs Used for Defect Detection7.4.1 Single-Sided Pcb7.4.1.1 Application of Single-Sided Pcb7.4.2 Double-Sided Pcb7.4.2.1 Application of Double-Sided Pcb7.4.3 Multilayer Pcb7.4.3.1 Application of Multilayer Pcb7.4.4 High-Density Interconnect (Hdi) Boards7.4.4.1 Application of Hdi Boards7.4.5 Flexible Pcb7.4.5.1 Application of Flexible Pcbs7.4.6 Rigid Flexible Pcb7.4.6.1 Application of Rigid Flexible Pcb7.4.7 Ic Substrate7.4.7.1 Application of Ic Substrate

8 Aoi System Market, by Type8.1 Introduction8.2 3D Aoi Systems8.2.1 Ability to Inspect Coplanarity of Components and Provide Volumetric Measurement Data to Drive Demand8.2.2 Methodologies of 3D Aoi Inspection8.2.2.1 Laser Measurement8.2.2.2 Multi-Frequency Moire Phase Shift Image Processing8.3 2D Aoi Systems8.3.1 Higher Rate of False Calls Will Lead to Shrinking Demand

9 Aoi System Market, by Technology9.1 Introduction9.2 Inline Aoi9.2.1 Need for Faster Pcb Inspection to Drive Demand9.3 Offline Aoi9.3.1 Less Accuracy in Fault Detection Will Lead to Moderate Demand

10 Aoi System Market, by Industry10.1 Introduction10.2 Consumer Electronics10.2.1 Rising Need for Smart Devices to Drive Demand10.3 Telecommunications10.3.1 Emerging Wireless Communication Technologies Contribute to Drive Demand10.4 Automotive10.4.1 Industrial IoT Enables Automotive Industry to Adopt Aoi Systems10.5 Medical Devices10.5.1 Rising Digitization in Medical Devices to Drive Demand10.6 Aerospace & Defense10.6.1 Need for High-Quality Electronic Components to Drive Demand10.7 Industrial Electronics10.7.1 Increasing Industrial Digitization to Drive Demand10.8 Energy & Power10.8.1 Upgrade of Energy Infrastructure to Drive Demand

11 Aoi Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Top Five Company Revenue Analysis12.3 Market Share Analysis, 202012.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.4.1 Star12.4.2 Emerging Leader12.4.3 Pervasive12.4.4 Participant12.5 Small and Medium Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix, 202012.5.1 Progressive Companies12.5.2 Responsive Companies12.5.3 Dynamic Companies12.5.4 Starting Blocks12.6 Aoi Market: Product Footprint12.7 Competitive Situations and Trends12.7.1 Aoi Market: Product Launches, April 2019- March 202112.7.2 Aoi Market: Deals, May 2019- January 2021

13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 Key Players13.2.1 Koh Young Technology13.2.2 Test Research13.2.3 Omron13.2.4 Viscom13.2.5 Saki Corporation13.2.6 Nordson13.2.7 Kla13.2.8 Camtek13.2.9 Cyberoptics 13.2.10 Goepel Electronic13.3 Other Players13.3.1 Mirtec13.3.2 Marantz Electronics13.3.3 Machine Vision Products13.3.4 Mycronic Ab (Vi Technology)13.3.5 Aoi Systems13.3.6 Dcb Automation13.3.7 Pemtron13.3.8 Parmi13.3.9 Stratus Vision 13.3.10 Asc International 13.3.11 Manncorp 13.3.12 Ascen Technology 13.3.13 Screen Pe Solutions 13.3.14 Aoi Vision Pte 13.3.15 Seho Systems

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ar2i6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automated-optical-inspection-market-2021-to-2026---advent-of-smart-technology-presents-opportunities-301397129.html

SOURCE Research and Markets