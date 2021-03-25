Global Automated Guided Vehicle (Indoor-Outdoor) Market Analysis And Forecast, 2020-2025 - Digitalization Push Of The COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis Acting As An Opportunity

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Guided Vehicle Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on AGV Types (Indoor-Outdoor), Applications, End-Use Industries, Vehicle Type, and Navigation Technologies - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated guided vehicle market accounted for 138,740 units in terms of volume in 2019 and is expected to reach 272,717 units by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.32% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The Europe region is expected to grow at a significant growth rate of 14.97% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Due to rapid industrial developments in robotics and automation, the manufacturing sector has seen the increased adoption of robotics engineering and technology into its production process for quite some time. One such growing sector is that of autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), which are entirely automated transport systems that function with unmanned vehicles. Automated guided vehicles deliver a wide range of benefits, such as reduced running costs, improved workforce protection, and a decrease in production time. The AGV-enabled automation of industrial facilities also helps meet requirements related to material handling capability, reduce the risk of human error, ensure high output volumes, and improve accuracy and repeatability.

The market research study caters to a comprehensive perspective of the different types of vehicles and applications of the automated guided vehicles (AGV) market. The report further analyzes its impact on other end-user industries by providing critical insights into the direction of its future expansion.

The study dwells into various navigation types, such as traditional guidance, laser guidance, hybrid guidance, natural navigation, and another navigation type for AGVs of different end-user industries. The study is further segmented on the basis of application (by end-use industry) and divided into logistics and warehouse, automotive, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Competitive Landscape

The global AGV market's competitive landscape consists of different strategies undertaken by key players worldwide to gain traction and market share presence. Some strategies adopted by AGV manufacturers are new product launches, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.

Among all these strategies adopted, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations have been the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the global AGV market competitive landscape. Some of the most significant ecosystem players are Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd, KION Group, and JBT Corporation.

Product launches are another preferred strategy adopted by the market players to enhance their product offerings and global footprint. For instance, in September 2020, KION Group expanded its production facilities in the Czech Republic. The facility will be responsible for manufacturing material handling equipment for Dematic.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How is the AGV market evolving with new technologies and products in the global market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the AGV market?

How are companies adopting new navigation technologies in the AGV industry?

What are the views of senior management of the AGV manufacturing companies operating in the space?

What is the competitive positioning of various market leaders catering to the demand for AGV in the global market?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global AGV supply chain?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of AGV, and which among those are expected to witness the highest demand growth from 2020 to 2025?

What are the key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the AGV industry players?

What are the buyer's attributes, major challenges, and drivers for AGV systems in the countries?

What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets1.1 Industry Outlook1.1.1 Supply Chain Network1.1.2 Industry Trends1.1.2.1 Dual-Functionality AGVs Becoming a Smarter Choice1.1.2.2 Integration of Artificial Intelligence with AGV Systems1.1.2.3 Online Retail Brands Venturing into AGV Market for the Ease of Facility Integration1.1.2.4 Telematic Services Being Introduced in AGV Industry Ecosystem1.1.3 Key Industry Safety Standards for Automated Guided Vehicle Market1.1.3.1 ANSI/ITSDF B56.5-20121.1.3.2 ASTM International ASTM F451.2 Business Dynamics1.2.1 Business Drivers1.2.1.1 Reduce Dependency on Labor Force1.2.1.2 Operational Flexibilities in Manufacturing Facilities1.2.2 Market Challenges1.2.2.1 Complex and Tedious Installation Procedures1.2.2.2 Huge Monetary Investments and Long Return on Investments1.2.3 Business Strategies1.2.3.1 Product Development1.2.4 Corporate Strategies1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances1.2.5 Market Opportunities1.2.5.1 Digitalization Push of the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis Acting as an Opportunity1.2.5.2 Companies Upgrading AGV Technologies and their Product Portfolio

2 Application2.1 Types of Application for Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by Application): Applications and Specifications2.1.1 Types of Products for Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by Application)2.1.1.1 Transportation2.1.1.2 Distribution2.1.1.3 End of Line Transport2.1.1.4 Roll Handling2.1.1.5 Others2.1.2 Types of Products for Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by End-Use Industry)2.1.2.1 Logistics and Warehouse2.1.2.2 Automotive2.1.2.3 Food and Beverage2.1.2.4 Electrical and Electronics2.1.2.5 Pulp and Paper2.1.2.6 Pharmaceuticals2.1.2.7 Wood and Furniture2.1.2.8 Others (Rubber, Plastics, and Textiles, among others)2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by End-Use Industry), Value-Volume Data2.2.1.1 Logistics and Warehouses2.2.1.2 Automotive2.2.1.3 Food and Beverage2.2.1.4 Electricals and Electronics2.2.1.5 Pulp and Paper2.2.1.6 Pharmaceuticals2.2.1.7 Wood and Furniture2.2.1.8 Others (Rubbers, Plastics, Textiles)

3 Products3.1 Types of Products for Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market3.1.1 Types of Products for Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by Area of Deployment)3.1.1.1 Indoor AGVs3.1.1.2 Outdoor AGVs3.1.2 Types of Products for Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by Vehicle Type)3.1.2.1 Towing AGV3.1.2.2 Unit Load AGV3.1.2.3 Forklift AGV3.1.2.4 Pallet Truck3.1.2.5 Assembly Line Vehicle3.1.2.6 Others (Customized AGV, and Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) AGV)3.1.3 Types of Products for Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by Navigation Technology)3.1.3.1 Traditional Guidance (Wired, Magnetic, and Optical)3.1.3.2 Laser Guidance3.1.3.3 Natural Guidance3.1.3.4 Hybrid Guidance3.1.3.5 Others (GPS and Lidar)3.2 Demand Analysis of Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by Deployment Area), Value-Volume Data3.2.1 Demand Analysis of Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, Volume and Value Data3.3 Demand Analysis of Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by Vehicle Type), Value-Volume Data3.3.1 Demand Analysis of Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, Volume and Value Data3.3.1.1 Towing3.3.1.2 Unit Load3.3.1.3 Forklift Truck3.3.1.4 Pallet Truck3.3.1.5 Assembly Line3.3.1.6 Others (VNA, Customized)3.4 Demand Analysis of Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by Navigation Technology Type), Value-Volume Data3.4.1 Demand Analysis of Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, Volume and Value Data3.4.1.1 Traditional3.4.1.2 Laser3.4.1.3 Natural Feature3.4.1.4 Hybrid3.4.1.5 Others (GPS, Lidar)3.5 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix3.5.1 Opportunity Matrix, (by Product)3.5.2 Opportunity Matrix, (by Region)3.6 Technology Roadmap

4 Region

