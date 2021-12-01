Global Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market (2021 To 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Workflow (Separation, Expansion), by Type (Non-stem Cell, Stem Cell), by Scale, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market is expected to reach USD 2.94 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 21.7% over the forecast period. Market players are making significant investments to introduce an automated process system as a viable strategy to accelerate their cell therapy product development process, thereby driving market growth.The expansion of GMP manufacturing facilities further supports the implementation of automated processes for commercial operations. In addition, the wide application scope of single-use disposable tubing sets and bags also facilitates automated processing of therapy R&D. Moreover, key entities are undertaking strategies for effective implementation of automation technology in manufacturing labs resulting in lucrative revenue growth.The rapid growth in the cases of COVID-19 is anticipated to play a vital role in the market growth. The pandemic has led to an increased focus on automation technologies. Moreover, the companies emphasized raising funds with an aim to develop advanced therapies and regenerative medicines to fight against COVID-19. Industry players are also concentrating on the development of new therapies, such as stem cell therapy, natural killer cell therapy, exosomes, and others. Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Report Highlights

The cell expansion workflow segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of the global market in 2020. An increasing focus on achieving high output yield has resulted in the high revenue share of the segment

The cell separation workflow segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to an increasing number of stem cell therapy R&D programs

Automated apheresis and cryopreservation workflow are also expected to register considerable growth rates over the forecast period due to the growing emphasis on preservation and sorting for cell therapies

The non-stem cellular therapies segment dominated the market in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR over the forecast period. The success of CAR T therapies is one of the major driving forces of this segment

The pre-commercial/R&D scale segment captured the maximum revenue share in 2020 due to the increased number of research and innovation activities for new drug & therapy developments

North America emerged as the highest revenue-generating region in 2020 owing to the presence of a large number of approved therapies in the region influencing the market players to invest in more R&D programs

Companies are undertaking strategic initiatives, such as partnerships and collaborations, to gain higher market shares. For instance, in January 2021 , Fresenius Kabiformed a joint venture with Bio-Techne to launch ScaleReady, to develop a scalable and versatile therapy manufacturing platform

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope Chapter 4. Industry Outlook4.1 Parent Market Lineage4.2 Ancillary Market Lineage4.3 Market Dynamics4.3.1 Market Driver Analysis4.3.1.1 Rising Emphasis on Regenerative Medicines and Cell Therapies4.3.1.2 Operational Superiority of Automated Systems Over Manual Processing4.3.1.3 Extensively Increasing Technological Advancements4.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis4.3.2.1 Biological Variations Associated with Different Therapies4.3.3 Market Opportunity Analysis4.3.3.1 Growing Fund-Raising Activities by Companies for New Technology Development4.3.3.2 Research Activitis and Product Innovations4.3.4 Market Challenge Analysis4.3.4.1 Complicated Process of Automation4.4 SWOT Analysis; by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.6 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis4.6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions4.6.2 Technological Collaborations and Partnerships4.6.3 Product Approvals and Launches4.7 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.7.1 Challenge Analysis4.7.2 Opportunity Analysis4.7.3 Key Developments and Activities Chapter 5. Competitive Analysis5.1 Company Mapping5.2 List of Potential End-users5.3 List of Emerging Players5.4 Market Differentiators5.5 Competitive Dashboard Analysis5.6 Regional Network Map Chapter 6. Workflow Business Analysis6.1 Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market: Workflow Movement Analysis6.2 Separation6.2.1 Separation Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3 Expansion6.3.1 Expansion Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)6.4 Apheresis6.4.1 Apheresis Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)6.5 Fill-Finish6.5.1 Fill-Finish Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)6.6 Cryopreservation6.6.1 Cryopreservation Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)6.7 Others6.7.1 Others Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7. Type Business Analysis7.1 Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market: Type Movement Analysis7.2 Stem Cell Therapy7.2.1 Stem Cell Therapy Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)7.3 Non-Stem Cell Therapy7.3.1 Non-Stem Cell Therapy Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 8. Scale Business Analysis8.1 Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market: Scale Movement Analysis8.2 Pre-Commercial/R&D Scale Manufacturing8.2.1 Pre-Commercial/R&D Scale Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)8.3 Commercial Scale Manufacturing8.3.1 Commercial Scale Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 9. Regional Business Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles10.1 Strategy Framework10.2 Market Participation Categorization10.3 Company Profiles10.3.1 Miltenyi Biotec10.3.1.1 Company Overview10.3.1.2 Product Benchmarking10.3.1.3 Strategic Initiatives10.3.2 Lonza10.3.2.1 Company Overview10.3.2.2 Financial Performance10.3.2.3 Product Benchmarking10.3.2.4 Strategic Initiatives10.3.3 Fresenius Kabi10.3.3.1 Company Overview10.3.3.2 Financial Performance10.3.3.3 Product Benchmarking10.3.3.4 Strategic Initiatives10.3.4 Cytiva (Danaher Corporation)10.3.4.1 Company Overview10.3.4.2 Financial Performance10.3.4.3 Product Benchmarking10.3.4.4 Strategic Initiatives10.3.5 Biospherix, Ltd.10.3.5.1 Company Overview10.3.5.2 Product Benchmarking10.3.5.3 Strategic Initiatives10.3.6 Terumo Corporation10.3.6.1 Company Overview10.3.6.2 Financial Performance10.3.6.3 Product Benchmarking10.3.6.4 Strategic Initiatives10.3.7 Sartorius Ag10.3.7.1 Company Overview10.3.7.2 Financial Performance10.3.7.3 Product Benchmarking10.3.7.4 Strategic Initiatives10.3.8 Thermogenesis Holdings, Inc.10.3.8.1 Company Overview10.3.8.2 Financial Performance10.3.8.3 Product Benchmarking10.3.8.4 Strategic Initiatives10.3.9 Cellares Inc.10.3.9.1 Company Overview10.3.9.2 Product Benchmarking10.3.9.3 Strategic Initiatives 10.3.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.10.3.10.1 Company Overview10.3.10.2 Financial Performance10.3.10.3 Product Benchmarking10.3.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

