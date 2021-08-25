Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2021: Market Is Expected To Reach $7.84 Bn By 2026 - Rise In Online Diagnostic Centres And Laboratory Automation

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Diagnostic Tests, Diseases, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Diagnostic Tests, Diseases, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is estimated to be USD 4.98 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.84 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%. Market DynamicsThe increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, diabetes type 1, etc. is the major factor increasing the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. The rising sedentary lifestyle leading to autoimmune diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population have exhibited market growth.

Furthermore, government initiatives in the healthcare sector and private companies increasing investment in research and development in autoimmune diseases are anticipated to create new opportunities for the market, globally.However, the high cost of autoimmune disease diagnostics and low awareness in emerging countries is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Market Segmentation

By Product Type, the market is classified into consumables & assay kits, and instruments. Amongst all, the consumables & assay kits segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Diagnostic Test, the market is classified as routine laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, autoantibodies and immunologic tests, and other tests. Amongst the two, the routine laboratory tests segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Diseases, the market is classified as systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics, and localized autoimmune disease diagnostics. Amongst the two, the localized autoimmune disease diagnostics segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire QIAGEN N.V. a leading provider of life science and molecular diagnostic solutions having presence in around 25 countries. - 3rd March 2020 .

. Progentec launched a novel blood test - aiSLET DX Flare Risk Index laboratory test that can assess the likelihood of a systemic lupus erythematosus patient experiencing an immunologic disease flare in the ensuing 12 weeks. - 15th September 2020 .

Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report include

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Progentec Diagnostics, Inc

Siemens AG

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Grifols, S.A.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary3.1 Introduction3.2 Market Size and Segmentation3.3 Market Outlook 4 Market Influencers4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases4.1.2 Rising Online Diagnostic Centres and Laboratory Automation 4.1.3 High Number of Research in Autoimmune Diseases4.2 Restraints4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulation4.2.2 High Cost of Reimbursement4.3 Opportunities 4.3.1 Advancement in Biosensors Diagnosis 4.3.2 Growing Healthcare Sectors in Developing Countries 4.4 Challenges4.4.1 Lack of Awareness of Autoimmune Disease in Emerging Diseases4.4.2 Insufficient Skilled Professional 4.5 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Regulatory Scenario5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Consumables & Assay Kits6.3 Instruments 7 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Diagnostic Tests7.1 Introduction7.2 Routine Laboratory Tests7.2.1 Urinalysis7.2.2 Others7.3 Inflammatory Markers7.3.1 Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR)7.3.2 C-Reactive Protein (CRP)7.3.3 Others7.4 Autoantibodies And Immunologic Tests7.4.1 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)7.4.2 Antinuclear Antibody Tests7.4.3 Others7.5 Other Tests 8 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Diseases8.1 Introduction8.2 Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics 8.2.1 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus8.2.2 Ankylosing Spondylitis 8.2.3 Rheumatoid Arthritis8.2.4 Others8.3 Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics8.3.1 Inflammatory Bowel Disease8.3.2 Type 1 Diabetes8.3.3 Thyroid8.3.4 Others 9 Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Competitive Quadrant10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Strategic Initiatives 11 Company Profiles

A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l.

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca plc

Beckman Coulter Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Danaher Corporation

Exagen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Grifols, S.A.

Hemagen Diagnostics Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc

Inova Diagnostics Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.

Seramun Diagnostica GmbH

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Trinity Biotech plc

Werfen

