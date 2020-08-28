Global Atmospheric Water Generator Industry 2020-2027 - Depleting Freshwater Reserves, Particularly In Asia-Pacific & Latin America, Anticipated To Propel Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Cooling Condensation, Wet Desiccation), by Application (Industrial, Commercial), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global atmospheric water generator market is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 19.5%. Increasing consumer demand for atmospheric water generator (AWG) in industrial and commercial applications is expected to drive the market.Moreover, depleting freshwater reserves, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America region is anticipated to further propel market growth. Furthermore, various characteristics offered by AWGs such as high purity water output, and easy transport are expected to drive their demand in military applications over the forecast period.Growing demand for AWGs to replace traditional supply units such as water pipelines, especially at industrial and commercial workplaces, is likely to open new avenues for the industry over the forecast period. However, high capital cost and energy consumption associated with the product are expected to hinder market growth.The water output offered by AWGs primarily depends on the humidity and temperature of the surrounding environment, which affects the performance efficiency of the system. Product innovations to reduce the cost and improve its efficiency are expected to propel the AWG market over the forecast period. Report Highlights

Cooling condensation accounted for 98.9% revenue share in 2019 on account of its high output coupled with less complex mechanism when compared to wet desiccation technique

The residential application segment, in terms of revenue, is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.7% from 2020 to 2027 owing to rising disposable incomes coupled with product innovations is expected to drive the demand for AWGs in the segment

The product demand in Latin America , in terms of volume, is likely to witness a CAGR of 17.7% owing to depleting freshwater resources coupled with uneven geographical distribution of freshwater resources, and inadequate water supply infrastructure

, in terms of volume, is likely to witness a CAGR of 17.7% owing to depleting freshwater resources coupled with uneven geographical distribution of freshwater resources, and inadequate water supply infrastructure The product demand in India is anticipated to reach USD 302.9 million by 2027 owing to the rapid industrial growth coupled with increasing construction and manufacturing activities in the country

is anticipated to reach by 2027 owing to the rapid industrial growth coupled with increasing construction and manufacturing activities in the country In January 2020 , Energy and Water Development Corp, (EAWD) sold its self-sufficient energy supply AWG system to a Mexican company engaged in manufacturing bottled water

Key Topics Covered Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Outlook2.2. Segment Outlook2.3. Competitive Insights Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.2.1. Distribution Channel3.3. Technology Framework3.3.1. Cooling Condensation Atmospheric Water Generators3.3.1.1. Refrigeration Condensing3.3.1.2. Pressure Condensing3.3.1.3. Combination Technique3.3.2. Wet Desiccation Atmospheric Water Generators3.4. Regulatory Framework3.5. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market - Market Dynamics3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis3.5.1.1. Decline in Freshwater Levels3.5.1.2. Rising Technological Advancements3.5.1.3. Favorable Government Regulations3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.5.2.1. High Carbon Footprint3.5.2.2. High Power Requirement3.6. Atmospheric Water Generator Market: Key Opportunities Prioritized3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis3.7.3. Potential markets3.7.4. Buyer Landscape3.8. Key Client Reviews Chapter 4. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market: Comparative Analysis4.1. Water Pipe Infrastructure4.2. Water Desalination Plants4.3. Atmospheric Water Generators4.4. Cost Comparison Analysis Chapter 5. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 20275.2. Cooling Condensation5.3. Wet Desiccation Chapter 6. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 20276.2. Industrial6.3. Commercial6.4. Residential Chapter 7. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 20277.2. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 20277.3. North America7.4. Europe7.5. Asia-Pacific7.6. Latin America7.7. Middle East & Africa Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Company Market Position Analysis8.2. Vendor Landscape8.3. Company Dashboard Analysis8.4. Key Company/Competition Categorization Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1. Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems Pvt. Ltd.9.2. Dew Point Manufacturing9.3. Saisons Trade & Industry Private Limited9.4. WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd.9.5. PlanetsWater9.6. Water Technologies International, Inc. (WTII)9.7. SkyWater Air Water Machines9.8. Drinkable Air9.9. Hendrx Water9.10. Energy and Water Development Corp. (EAWC)9.11. Atlantis Solar9.12. GENAQ Technologies S.L.9.13. Air2Water LLC9.14. EcoloBlue, Inc.9.15. WatergenFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rcl9tt

