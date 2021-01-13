Global Asthma Drug Forecast To 2029 - GlaxoSmithKline And AstraZeneca Lead The Way

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asthma - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

This model report covers the market forecast for the marketed and late-stage pipeline asthma therapeutics. The model segments asthma patients by severity. The base year of this model is 2019, and the forecast period is 2020-2029. Key Highlights

The greatest drivers of growth in the global asthma market include the launch of six new pipeline therapies during the forecast period and an increasing diagnosed prevalence in many 7MM countries.

The main barriers to growth in the asthma market include high genericization of historical drug classes.

Late-stage pipeline products in the ICS/LABA/LAMA triple-therapy fixed dose inhalers, CRTH2 antagonists, and ICS/SABA double therapies are emerging as distinct drug classes in the field.

The most important unmet needs in the asthma market are improved drug compliance and personalized therapy for the most severe patients.

Key Questions Answered

Which unmet needs are limiting the treatment of asthma in the 7MM?

What strategies can the pharmaceutical industry employ to increase treatment rates for asthma? How should these strategies differ across different geographical markets?

What effect will the launch of generics have on the sales of branded agents?

What are the main R&D trends in the asthma market and which companies are leading the way? Are there major differences in the mechanisms of action used by therapies in late-stage versus early-stage clinical development?

Scope

Overview of asthma including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline asthma market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting asthma therapeutics sales in the 7MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global asthma therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global asthma therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global asthma market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track drug sales in the global asthma therapeutics market from 2019-2029.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Table of Contents1.1 List of Tables1.2 List of Figures 2 Asthma: Executive Summary2.1 Asthma Market to Experience Conservative Growth Over the Forecast Period2.2 GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca Lead the Way2.3 Unmet Needs Remain Surrounding Asthma Diagnosis and Treatment Options for Severe Patients2.4 Late-Stage Pipeline Addresses Needs for Personalized and Convenient Medications2.5 What Do Physicians Think? 3 Introduction3.1 Catalyst3.2 Related Reports3.3 Upcoming Related Reports 4 Disease Overview4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology4.1.1 Etiology4.1.2 Pathophysiology4.2 Classification of Disease Severity 5 Epidemiology5.1 Disease Background5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities5.3 Global and Historical Trends5.4 Forecast Methodology5.4.1 Sources5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Asthma (2019-2029)5.5.1 Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Asthma5.5.2 Age-Specific Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Asthma5.5.3 Sex-Specific Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Asthma5.5.4 Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Asthma by Severity5.6 Discussion5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight5.6.2 Limitations of Analysis5.6.3 Strengths of Analysis 6 Disease Management6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview6.1.1 Diagnosis6.1.2 Treatment Guidelines and Clinical Practice6.2 US6.3 5EU6.4 Japan 7 Competitive Assessment7.1 Overview 8 Needs and Opportunity Assessment8.1 Overview8.2 Accurate Diagnosis8.3 Personalized Therapies for Severe Asthma8.4 Increased Patient Compliance8.5 Lower Cost of Therapy 9 Pipeline Assessment9.1 Overview9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development9.2.1 Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin Inhibitors9.2.2 CRTH2 Antagonist9.2.3 Inhaled Corticosteroid/Long-Acting Beta-Agonist/Long-Acting Muscarinic Antagonist9.3 Other Drugs in Development 10 Current and Future Players10.1 Overview10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy10.3 AstraZeneca10.4 Novartis10.5 Roche/Genentech10.6 GlaxoSmithKline10.7 Teva10.8 Boehringer Ingelheim10.9 Merck10.10 Chiesi10.11 Regeneron/Sanofi10.12 AB Science SA 11 Market Outlook11.1 Global Markets11.1.1 Forecast11.1.2 Drivers and Barriers - Global Issues11.2 US11.2.1 Forecast11.2.2 Key Events11.2.3 Drivers and Barriers11.3 5EU11.4 Japan 12 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aq274y

