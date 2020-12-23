TheStreet
Global Astaxanthin Market Report 2020 With Profiles Of 58 Companies & Industry Guide Containing Contact Details For 69 Companies

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Astaxanthin Market - Sources, Technologies and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Astaxanthin market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volume consumption in metric tons, market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through to 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019-2020.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on astaxanthin demand is expected to differ in intensity depending on their end-use application and region. Sharpest declines would be expected in astaxanthin for dietary supplements, cosmetics and aqua feed sectors. Demand for astaxanthin in poultry feed and food & beverages, although less than the normal growth, is expected to be somewhat better compared to other applications.

Volume consumption of Astaxanthin in Asia-Pacific is slated to post the fastest corresponding period CAGR and reach a projected 90 metric tons by 2026. Impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for astaxanthin across the globe is forecast to decline in 2020, with North America being hit hardest by the pandemic registering a negative YOY growth of 9.7%, followed by South America, Japan and Asia-Pacific in 2020 compared to 2019. Research Findings & Coverage

  • The global Astaxanthin market is explored in this report with respect to key types (based on raw material source) and major end-use applications
  • The study extensively analyzes each type and end-use application by key country for all major regions globally
  • H. pluvialis Microalgae Astaxanthin Safety in Food Supplements Reaffirmed by the European Food Safety Authority
  • Food and Beverages Get Supercharged with Algae Astaxanthin
  • Natural Astaxanthin's High Cost an Impediment to its Growth in the Aqua Feed Industry
  • Synthetic Astaxanthin Supplements Raise Concerns for Natural Astaxanthin Manufacturers
  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
  • Major companies profiled - 58
  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 69 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the key types of Astaxanthin (based on raw materials) including:

  • Synthetic
  • Haematococcus pluvialis Microalgae
  • Paracoccus carotinifaciens Bacteria

Major application areas of Astaxanthin analyzed in this study comprise the following:

  • Nutraceuticals
  • Aqua & Animal Feed
  • Cosmetics
  • Food & Beverages

Geographic Coverage Synthetic Astaxanthin

  • North America ( United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • South America ( Chile, Peru and Rest of South America)
  • Europe ( Norway, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • Rest of World

Haematococcus Pluvialis Microalgae

  • North America ( United States and Canada)
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan)
  • Rest of World

Paracoccus Carotinifaciens Bacteria

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • Chile

KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

  • Cyanotech Introduces BioAstin Water Dispersible Astaxanthin Powder
  • Lubrizol Life Science Health Introduces Astaxanthin Microcapsules Microencapsulated with Spirulina
  • Solabia Group Integrates Algatech's Microalgae-Derived Nutrients Portfolio
  • Stratum Nutrition to Distribute Atacama Bio Natural Products' NatAxtin Astaxanthin in North America
  • Valensa Granted a New Patent for Hyaluronic Acid and Astaxanthin Joint-Health Ingredients
  • BGG Expands its Astaxanthin Capacity
  • NextFerm and Soft Gel Technologies Join Hands to Commercialize Phaffia Yeast Astaxanthin for Supplements
  • BGG Releases Peer-Reviewed Publication on Astaxanthin
  • NextFerm Files Patent for Astaxanthin-Producing Yeast Strains
  • BGG Publishes Two Recent Human Clinical Trials on AstaZine as the Astaxanthin Category Leader for Brain Health
  • Pond Naturals and Toronto Wolfpack Inks Pact for Astaxanthin Sports and Wellness Products
  • PT Evergen Resources Inaugurates First Astaxanthin Facility in Indonesia
  • Valensa Develops New Water-dispersible Natural Astaxanthin Powder
  • Solabia Group Acquires Algatech
  • AlgaTechnologies Ltd Unveils AstaPure EyeQ, a Microalgae-based Extract
  • Pond Naturals Launches X10: Astaxanthin Oil for Pet Health
  • Pond Technologies Acquires Regenurex
  • BGG and Affiliates Launch New Astaxanthin Water Dispersible Emulsion
  • Pond Technologies Commences Construction of Commercial-scale Astaxanthin Facility at Markham, Canada
  • NextFerm and Mascoma Collaborate to Produce New Yeast
  • Israeli biotech startup, NextFerm Technologies, to commercialize Phaffia based Astaxanthin
  • BGG and Solix Algredients Merged their Algae Ingredients Operations
  • Algatechnologies Invests in New Zealand based Astaxanthin Producer Supreme Health
  • AstaReal's Natural Astaxanthin for Sports Nutrition Market Exhibited at Vitafoods Europe 2018
  • Algatech and Sphera Join Forces to Develop Innovative Functional Ingredient Formats
  • Algalif Expands into Asia-Pacific Market and Introduces Astaxanthin Finished Products
  • Subitec Ships Photobioreactor System to Soka University in Japan
  • AlgaeHealth's AstaZine Natural Astaxanthin Tested 100% Glyphosate-Free to Extreme Level of Detection
  • Nutrex Hawaii's BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin and MD FormulasT Verified by IGENT
  • Cardax and HECL Form ZanthoSyn Distribution Pact for China
  • KnipBio MealT, Premium Aquafeed Ingredient Developed by KnipBio
  • Non-GMO Accreditation for Algalif's Astalif 5% and 10% Oleoresin Products

COMPANY PROFILES

Synthetic Astaxanthin

  • Basf Se ( Germany)
  • Divis Laboratories Limited ( India)
  • Royal Dsm Nv ( The Netherlands)
  • Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd. ( China)
  • Zhejiang Nhu Co. Ltd. ( China)

Natural Source Astaxanthin

Haematococcus Pluvialis Microalgae Astaxanthin Manufacturers

  • Algae to Omega Holdings Inc ( United States)
  • Algaetech International Sdn Bhd ( Malaysia)
  • Algalif Iceland Ehf ( Iceland)
  • Algamo Ltd. ( Czech Republic)
  • Algatechnologies Ltd. ( Israel)
  • Alvita Corporation ( Japan)
  • Andexs Biotechnology Srl ( Peru)
  • Astamaz Nz Ltd ( New Zealand)
  • Atacama Bio Natural Products Sa ( Chile)
  • Bdi-Biolife Science GmbH ( Germany)
  • Beijing Gingko Group (Bgg) ( China)
  • Algae Health Sciences, Inc. ( United States)
  • Solix Algredients, Inc. ( United States)
  • Biogenic Co. Ltd. ( Japan)
  • Mc Biotech Sdn. Bhd. ( Brunei)
  • Bluebiotech Int. GmbH ( Germany)
  • Cyanotech Corporation ( United States)
  • E.I.D Parry ( India) Ltd. ( India)
  • Alimtec Sa ( Chile)
  • Valensa International (U. S. Nutraceuticals LLC) ( United States)
  • Fenchem Biotek Ltd. ( China)
  • Fuji Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. ( Japan)
  • Astareal Co. Ltd. ( Japan)
  • Astareal Ab ( Sweden)
  • Astareal, Inc. ( United States)
  • Garden State Bioenterprises LLC (Gs Bioe) ( United States)
  • Heliae Development LLC ( United States)
  • India Glycols Limited ( India)
  • Inner Mongolia Ever Brilliance Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (Keb) ( China)
  • Innobio Ltd ( China)
  • Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin Inc. ( China)
  • Mbd Industries Limited ( Australia)
  • Piveg, Inc. ( United States)
  • Pond Technologies Inc. ( Canada)
  • Pt Evergen Resources ( Indonesia)
  • Sea & Sun Organic GmbH ( Germany)
  • Shandong Wefirst Biotechnology Co. Ltd. ( China)
  • Supreme Health New Zealand Limited ( New Zealand)
  • Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd. ( China)
  • Yunnan Alphy Biotech Co. Ltd. ( China)

Cultivation Technology, Extraction and Other Services Providers

  • Algaebiotech ( The Netherlands)
  • Algaecan Biotech Ltd. ( Canada)
  • Evodos Bv ( The Netherlands)
  • Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineering and Biotechnology (Igb) ( Germany)
  • Originclear, Inc. ( United States)
  • Olas - All Things Algae, LLC ( United States)
  • Pharmalink Extracts Ltd ( New Zealand)
  • Phasex Corporation ( United States)
  • Radient Inc. ( Canada)
  • Subitec GmbH ( Germany)
  • Thar Process, Inc. ( United States)
  • Other Natural Astaxanthin Manufacturers
  • Eneos Corporation ( Japan)
  • Nextferm Technologies Ltd ( Israel)

