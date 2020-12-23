Global Astaxanthin Market Report 2020 With Profiles Of 58 Companies & Industry Guide Containing Contact Details For 69 Companies
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Astaxanthin market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volume consumption in metric tons, market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through to 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019-2020.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on astaxanthin demand is expected to differ in intensity depending on their end-use application and region. Sharpest declines would be expected in astaxanthin for dietary supplements, cosmetics and aqua feed sectors. Demand for astaxanthin in poultry feed and food & beverages, although less than the normal growth, is expected to be somewhat better compared to other applications.
Volume consumption of Astaxanthin in Asia-Pacific is slated to post the fastest corresponding period CAGR and reach a projected 90 metric tons by 2026. Impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for astaxanthin across the globe is forecast to decline in 2020, with North America being hit hardest by the pandemic registering a negative YOY growth of 9.7%, followed by South America, Japan and Asia-Pacific in 2020 compared to 2019. Research Findings & Coverage
- The global Astaxanthin market is explored in this report with respect to key types (based on raw material source) and major end-use applications
- The study extensively analyzes each type and end-use application by key country for all major regions globally
- H. pluvialis Microalgae Astaxanthin Safety in Food Supplements Reaffirmed by the European Food Safety Authority
- Food and Beverages Get Supercharged with Algae Astaxanthin
- Natural Astaxanthin's High Cost an Impediment to its Growth in the Aqua Feed Industry
- Synthetic Astaxanthin Supplements Raise Concerns for Natural Astaxanthin Manufacturers
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 58
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 69 companies
Product Outline
The report analyzes the market for the key types of Astaxanthin (based on raw materials) including:
- Synthetic
- Haematococcus pluvialis Microalgae
- Paracoccus carotinifaciens Bacteria
Major application areas of Astaxanthin analyzed in this study comprise the following:
- Nutraceuticals
- Aqua & Animal Feed
- Cosmetics
- Food & Beverages
Geographic Coverage Synthetic Astaxanthin
- North America ( United States, Canada and Mexico)
- South America ( Chile, Peru and Rest of South America)
- Europe ( Norway, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- Rest of World
Haematococcus Pluvialis Microalgae
- North America ( United States and Canada)
- South America
- Europe
- Japan
- Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan)
- Rest of World
Paracoccus Carotinifaciens Bacteria
- North America
- Europe
- Japan
- Chile
KEY BUSINESS TRENDS
- Cyanotech Introduces BioAstin Water Dispersible Astaxanthin Powder
- Lubrizol Life Science Health Introduces Astaxanthin Microcapsules Microencapsulated with Spirulina
- Solabia Group Integrates Algatech's Microalgae-Derived Nutrients Portfolio
- Stratum Nutrition to Distribute Atacama Bio Natural Products' NatAxtin Astaxanthin in North America
- Valensa Granted a New Patent for Hyaluronic Acid and Astaxanthin Joint-Health Ingredients
- BGG Expands its Astaxanthin Capacity
- NextFerm and Soft Gel Technologies Join Hands to Commercialize Phaffia Yeast Astaxanthin for Supplements
- BGG Releases Peer-Reviewed Publication on Astaxanthin
- NextFerm Files Patent for Astaxanthin-Producing Yeast Strains
- BGG Publishes Two Recent Human Clinical Trials on AstaZine as the Astaxanthin Category Leader for Brain Health
- Pond Naturals and Toronto Wolfpack Inks Pact for Astaxanthin Sports and Wellness Products
- PT Evergen Resources Inaugurates First Astaxanthin Facility in Indonesia
- Valensa Develops New Water-dispersible Natural Astaxanthin Powder
- Solabia Group Acquires Algatech
- AlgaTechnologies Ltd Unveils AstaPure EyeQ, a Microalgae-based Extract
- Pond Naturals Launches X10: Astaxanthin Oil for Pet Health
- Pond Technologies Acquires Regenurex
- BGG and Affiliates Launch New Astaxanthin Water Dispersible Emulsion
- Pond Technologies Commences Construction of Commercial-scale Astaxanthin Facility at Markham, Canada
- NextFerm and Mascoma Collaborate to Produce New Yeast
- Israeli biotech startup, NextFerm Technologies, to commercialize Phaffia based Astaxanthin
- BGG and Solix Algredients Merged their Algae Ingredients Operations
- Algatechnologies Invests in New Zealand based Astaxanthin Producer Supreme Health
- AstaReal's Natural Astaxanthin for Sports Nutrition Market Exhibited at Vitafoods Europe 2018
- Algatech and Sphera Join Forces to Develop Innovative Functional Ingredient Formats
- Algalif Expands into Asia-Pacific Market and Introduces Astaxanthin Finished Products
- Subitec Ships Photobioreactor System to Soka University in Japan
- AlgaeHealth's AstaZine Natural Astaxanthin Tested 100% Glyphosate-Free to Extreme Level of Detection
- Nutrex Hawaii's BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin and MD FormulasT Verified by IGENT
- Cardax and HECL Form ZanthoSyn Distribution Pact for China
- KnipBio MealT, Premium Aquafeed Ingredient Developed by KnipBio
- Non-GMO Accreditation for Algalif's Astalif 5% and 10% Oleoresin Products
COMPANY PROFILES
Synthetic Astaxanthin
- Basf Se ( Germany)
- Divis Laboratories Limited ( India)
- Royal Dsm Nv ( The Netherlands)
- Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd. ( China)
- Zhejiang Nhu Co. Ltd. ( China)
Natural Source Astaxanthin
Haematococcus Pluvialis Microalgae Astaxanthin Manufacturers
- Algae to Omega Holdings Inc ( United States)
- Algaetech International Sdn Bhd ( Malaysia)
- Algalif Iceland Ehf ( Iceland)
- Algamo Ltd. ( Czech Republic)
- Algatechnologies Ltd. ( Israel)
- Alvita Corporation ( Japan)
- Andexs Biotechnology Srl ( Peru)
- Astamaz Nz Ltd ( New Zealand)
- Atacama Bio Natural Products Sa ( Chile)
- Bdi-Biolife Science GmbH ( Germany)
- Beijing Gingko Group (Bgg) ( China)
- Algae Health Sciences, Inc. ( United States)
- Solix Algredients, Inc. ( United States)
- Biogenic Co. Ltd. ( Japan)
- Mc Biotech Sdn. Bhd. ( Brunei)
- Bluebiotech Int. GmbH ( Germany)
- Cyanotech Corporation ( United States)
- E.I.D Parry ( India) Ltd. ( India)
- Alimtec Sa ( Chile)
- Valensa International (U. S. Nutraceuticals LLC) ( United States)
- Fenchem Biotek Ltd. ( China)
- Fuji Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. ( Japan)
- Astareal Co. Ltd. ( Japan)
- Astareal Ab ( Sweden)
- Astareal, Inc. ( United States)
- Garden State Bioenterprises LLC (Gs Bioe) ( United States)
- Heliae Development LLC ( United States)
- India Glycols Limited ( India)
- Inner Mongolia Ever Brilliance Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (Keb) ( China)
- Innobio Ltd ( China)
- Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin Inc. ( China)
- Mbd Industries Limited ( Australia)
- Piveg, Inc. ( United States)
- Pond Technologies Inc. ( Canada)
- Pt Evergen Resources ( Indonesia)
- Sea & Sun Organic GmbH ( Germany)
- Shandong Wefirst Biotechnology Co. Ltd. ( China)
- Supreme Health New Zealand Limited ( New Zealand)
- Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd. ( China)
- Yunnan Alphy Biotech Co. Ltd. ( China)
Cultivation Technology, Extraction and Other Services Providers
- Algaebiotech ( The Netherlands)
- Algaecan Biotech Ltd. ( Canada)
- Evodos Bv ( The Netherlands)
- Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineering and Biotechnology (Igb) ( Germany)
- Originclear, Inc. ( United States)
- Olas - All Things Algae, LLC ( United States)
- Pharmalink Extracts Ltd ( New Zealand)
- Phasex Corporation ( United States)
- Radient Inc. ( Canada)
- Subitec GmbH ( Germany)
- Thar Process, Inc. ( United States)
- Other Natural Astaxanthin Manufacturers
- Eneos Corporation ( Japan)
- Nextferm Technologies Ltd ( Israel)
