Global Asset Tracking Market Report 2021: Asset Tracking Solutions Grow For Sub-$1,000 Book Value Assets

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asset Tracking Market by RFID Solution, Asset Type, Use Case, and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the RFID-based asset tracking market including solutions, asset types tracked, use cases, and industry verticals.

The report evaluates companies and strategies for the general RFID market as well as market analysis and forecasting for the RFID-enabled "slap-and-track" asset tracking market including solutions by type, implementation, assets, industries, and regions. The report also provides specific recommendations by company type and technology/solution provider.

Select Report Findings:

While fleet comprises over 80% of the market, non-fleet asset tracking is growing 18% faster

Asset tracking solutions are becoming increasingly more attractive for sub- $1,000 book value assets

book value assets The asset management and logistics market will witness considerable vendor consolidation through 2026

Leading companies will integrate asset management, logistics, and connected-device security as combined solutions

There are substantial factors to consider when considering the asset tracking market including asset class, value, and degree of mobility. Commensurate with asset class and tracking needs is the choice of technology to fit a given solution. There are a few important technologies involved in asset tracking, some of which are relatively expensive, but provide seamless 24 X 7 tracking, while others are less expensive, but only provide tracking when within range of a wireless tracking device.

RFID based solutions represent one of the most cost-effective methods that may be used with a variety of assets, use cases, and form factors. For example, RFID-enabled "slap-and-track" enables fast and easy tracking for many use cases ranging from shipping to asset loss prevention. However, RFID based solutions rely upon RFID tag communication with an RFID reader within signal range. This is a limitation as compared to solutions that may continuously track assets on an uninterrupted basis regionally or globally.

Key Topics Covered:

Asset Tracking Market Segmentation

Asset Tracking Application Types

Asset Tracking Connection Types

Asset Tracking in Industry Verticals

Asset Tracking by Region

Asset Tracking by IoT Deployment

Artificial Intelligence in Asset Tracking

Other Emerging Technologies in Support of Asset Tracking

Asset Tracking Solutions

Solution Considerations

Solution Needs

Inventory Management

Asset Control and Redirection

Asset Tracking vs. Asset Control

Real-time vs. Non-real time Tracking and Location

Asset Location Precision and Movement Frequency

Alignment with Workforce (Human Assets)

Specific Solutions

Facility Management

Vehicle Tracking

Commercial Fleet Tracking

Asset Tracking in Smart Workplaces

Asset Tracking in Smart Cities

Asset Tracking Infrastructure and Services

Asset Tracking Software and Platforms

Asset Tracking System Deployment and Services

Asset Tracking in Industry Verticals

Aviation and Aerospace

Automotive and Transportation Systems

Healthcare

Manufacturing and Industrial Automation

Warehousing, Logistics, and Shipping

Government (State and Local)

Travel and Hospitality

Consumer Electronics

Agriculture and Livestock Management

Extraction and Energy: Oil, Gas, Timber, and Mining

Food and Beverages

Education and Training

Construction and Building Automation

Robotics and Drones

Financial Services

Information and Communications Technology

Energy Exploration and Distribution

Textiles and Chemicals

Asset Tracking Market Forecasts 2021 - 2026

Aggregate Global Asset Tracking Market 2021 - 2026

Asset Tracking Market by RFID Segment 2021 - 2026

Asset Tracking Market by RFID Readers and Tags/Objects

Asset Tracking Market by Barcode Type

Asset Tracking Market by Barcode Scanner Type

Asset Tracking Market by Stationary Barcode Scanner Deployment

Asset Tracking Market by Barcode Scanner Technology Labels

Asset Tracking Market by Barcode Sticker Type

Asset Tracking Market by RFID Type

Asset Tracking Market by RFID Tag Type: Passive and Active

Select Companies Mentioned:

Actsoft Inc.

Advantrack

Alphabet

Apptricity

ARI Fleet

Arvento

ASAP Systems

AssetPanda

AT&T

Azuga Fleet

Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd.

CalAmp

Fleet Complete

Fleet Safety Institute

Fleetilla

Fleetistics

FleetManager

FleetMind (Safe Fleet Holdings)

Fleetup

Freshworks

Geotab

Litum IoT

Lojack

Lowry Solutions Inc.

Lytx

M2M in Motion

Microsoft Corporation

Mix Telematics

Mojix Inc.

NexTraq (Michelin)

NimbeLink

Northrop Grumman

Omnitracs

OnAsset Intelligence Inc.

Oracle Corporation

ORBCOMM

Particle

Passtime

PcsInfinity

Pedigree Technologies

PTC (ThingWorx)

QBurst

Quantum Aviation Solutions

Raven Connected (KlashWerks Inc.)

RedBeam Inc.

Rhino Fleet

Roambee

SafeFleet

Samsara

SAP SE

Sato Holdings Corporation

Sendum Wireless Corporation

Skybitz

Smart Asset Manager Limited

Smart Path GPS

Sortly Inc.

Speedshield Technologies (Adaptalift Group)

Spireon Inc.

Sprint Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

& Decker Inc. Starcom

T-Mobile

Targa Telematics SPA

Telefonica

Telit

Teltrac Navman

Tenna

TomTom International BV

Topcon Corporation

TrackX

Trimble Inc.

TVL Inc. (WiseTrack)

Ubisense Group Plc.

UpKeep Maintenance Management

Verizon Wireless

Vodafone Limited

Wasp Barcode Technologies Inc.

Windward Software

Zebra Technologies

Zerion Software Inc.

Zonar Systems (Continental AG)

Zubie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlgth0

