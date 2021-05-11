Global Aseptic Packaging Market (2021 To 2028) - Featuring Uflex, Stora Enso And Sonoco Products Among Others

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aseptic Packaging Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global market for aseptic packaging is likely to prosper at a CAGR of 9.24% through the projected period 2021-2028. The market for aseptic packaging is primarily motivated by factors such as enhanced recycling rates, growing demand for products with extended shelf life, and rising demand for processed food. Globally, consumers are demanding products having a longer shelf life, along with easy usage. This has compelled companies to develop alternate packaging solutions, which are cost-effective and protect the products from deteriorating.However, the volatile cost of raw materials and complications faced during manufacturing are negatively impacting the development of the aseptic packaging market. Regional Outlook

The global aseptic packaging market comprises the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions. The Asia-Pacific is likely to observe the fastest growth rate in the aseptic packaging market over the estimated years. The region's market is primarily driven by countries like China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and others. The increase in disposable income, urbanization, and rise in demand for F&B products due to growing populations, are majorly encouraging the adoption of aseptic packaging across the region. Furthermore, there is substantial growth in the Chinese beverage industry over the past few years. This growth in the food and beverage industry is likely to augment the demand for aseptic packaging, thereby fueling the aseptic packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region. Competitive Outlook

The companies that have gained popularity in the aseptic packaging market include Uflex Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, SIG Combibloc Group AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Tetra Laval International SA, Reynold Group Holdings Plc, Mondi Plc, DS Smith Plc, Elopak AS, Bemis Company Inc, Amcor Plc, Schott AG, and Sealed Air Corporation. Mondi Plc is a global paper and packaging company supplying pulp, packaging paper, and paper products. It primarily manufactures consumer packaging products, uncoated fine paper, and specialty products, including release liner. The company's products are used for applications in multiple industries, such as automotive, hygiene, chemicals, and agriculture. Its product portfolio includes various types of cartons, including aseptic carton packaging. It has operations globally, with headquarters based out in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Aseptic Packaging Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Aseptic Packaging Market2.2. Key Insights2.2.1. Increase in Government Expenditure on Healthcare2.2.2. Vials, Prefilled Syringes, and Ampoules is Anticipated to Grow at a Highest CAGR2.2.3. Increased Adoption of Electrical Resistance Heating Techniques2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry2.4. Market Attractiveness Index2.5. Vendor Scorecard2.6. Industry Components2.7. Key Market Strategies2.7.1. Product Launches2.7.2. Partnerships & Agreements2.8. Market Drivers2.8.1. Enhanced Recycling Rates for Packaging2.8.2. Reduced Rate of Cold Chain Logistics2.8.3. Growing Demand for Products With Extended Shelf Life2.8.4. Rising Demand for Processed Food2.9. Market Restraints2.9.1. Volatile Cost of Raw Materials2.9.2. Complications in Manufacturing2.10. Market Opportunities2.10.1. Increasing Preference for Plastics Due to Low Costs2.10.2. Adoption of Advanced Tools for Aseptic Packaging 3. Global Aseptic Packaging Market Outlook - by Type3.1. Carton3.2. Bags and Pouches3.3. Bottles and Cans3.4. Vials, Prefilled Syringes, and Ampoules3.5. Other Types 4. Global Aseptic Packaging Market Outlook - by Material4.1. Paper & Paperboard4.2. Plastics4.3. Metals4.4. Glass4.5. Other Materials 5. Global Aseptic Packaging Market Outlook - by Industry Vertical5.1. Beverage5.2. Healthcare5.3. Food5.4. Other Industry Verticals 6. Global Aseptic Packaging Market - Regional Outlook6.1. North America6.1.1. Market by Type6.1.2. Market by Material6.1.3. Market by Industry Vertical6.1.4. Country Analysis6.1.4.1. United States6.1.4.2. Canada6.2. Europe6.2.1. Market by Type6.2.2. Market by Material6.2.3. Market by Industry Vertical6.2.4. Country Analysis6.2.4.1. United Kingdom6.2.4.2. Germany6.2.4.3. France6.2.4.4. Spain6.2.4.5. Italy6.2.4.6. Russia6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe6.3. Asia-Pacific6.3.1. Market by Type6.3.2. Market by Material6.3.3. Market by Industry Vertical6.3.4. Country Analysis6.3.4.1. China6.3.4.2. Japan6.3.4.3. India6.3.4.4. South Korea6.3.4.5. Asean Countries6.3.4.6. Australia & New Zealand6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific6.4. Latin America6.4.1. Market by Type6.4.2. Market by Material6.4.3. Market by Industry Vertical6.4.4. Country Analysis6.4.4.1. Brazil6.4.4.2. Mexico6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America6.5. Middle East and Africa6.5.1. Market by Type6.5.2. Market by Material6.5.3. Market by Industry Vertical6.5.4. Country Analysis6.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates6.5.4.2. Turkey6.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia6.5.4.4. South Africa6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa 7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Amcor plc7.2. Bemis Company Inc7.3. Ds Smith plc7.4. Elopak As7.5. Mondi plc7.6. Reynold Group Holdings plc7.7. Sonoco Products Company7.8. Smurfit Kappa Group plc7.9. Sig Combibloc Group AG7.10. Stora Enso Oyj7.11. Tetra Laval International Sa7.12. Sealed Air Corporation7.13. Schott AG7.14. Uflex Limited 8. Methodology & Scope8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables8.2. Sources of Data8.3. Research MethodologyFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5o9y8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aseptic-packaging-market-2021-to-2028---featuring-uflex-stora-enso-and-sonoco-products-among-others-301289048.html

SOURCE Research and Markets