Global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

The global artificial pancreas device systems (APDS) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.APDS refers to a closed-loop or automated insulin delivery system that manages blood glucose levels by regulating the production of insulin. It consists of a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), a subcutaneous insulin infusion pump and a controller that links the monitor with the pump. It runs a complex algorithm that determines the adequate levels of insulin and time of delivery based on the evaluation of real-time glucose readings. It is primarily used to minimize the risks of extreme fluctuations of glucose levels in the body.The increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer, pancreatitis and other chronic ailments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing occurrence of diabetes and obesity, due to age-related factors, physical inactivity and unhealthy dietary patterns, is also contributing to the widespread adoption of APDS across the globe. The rising demand for efficient diabetes monitoring and minimally invasive (MI) drug delivery systems is also providing a boost to the market growth. APDS automatically monitors the glucose levels and administers doses of insulin throughout the day in controlled amounts. Various technological innovations, including the development of software-based wireless systems that are integrated with automated controls, are further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, regulatory bodies and governments of various nations are significantly investing in research and development (R&D) for the improvement of healthcare infrastructure across the globe. For instance, the Food and Drug Association (US FDA) in the United States is approving an increasing number of new and innovative products, which is creating a positive outlook for the market in the country.

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Beta Bionics Inc., Bigfoot Biomedical Inc., Dexcom Inc., Inreda Diabetic B.V., Insulet Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Inc., Roche Holding AG, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

