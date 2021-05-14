Global Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Markets Report 2021: Growing Investment In AI Healthcare Start-ups & Increasing Cross-Industry Partnerships And Collaborations

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component, Application, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Robot Assisted Surgery Segment to Grow at Faster CAGR During 2020-2027Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market is expected to reach US$ 107,797.82 million by 2027 from US$ 3,991.23 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 49.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth. The growth of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is attributed to the rising application of artificial intelligence in healthcare, growing investment in AI healthcare start-ups, and increasing cross-industry partnerships and collaborations. However, dearth of skilled AI workforce and imprecise regulatory guidelines for medical software is the major factor hindering the market growth.Based on application, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into robot assisted surgery, virtual assistants, administrative workflow assistants, connected machines, diagnosis, clinical trials, fraud detection, cybersecurity, dosage error reduction, and others. The clinical trials segment held the largest market share in 2019, and the robot assisted surgery segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising adoption of robotic surgeries due to better surgical outcomes offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of robotic assisted surgery segment. The artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to witness substantial growth post-pandemic. The global healthcare infrastructure has observed that, in order to develop and maintain sustainable healthcare setup, utilization of computational technologies such as artificial intelligence becomes crucial. Moreover, majority of the market players have focused on development of AI-powered models to fight against coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, several number of research centers and governments have actively participated in the building of robust AI technologies which are assisting the healthcare professionals to work efficiently even under shortage of resources. These factors will eventually drive the market growth. Microsoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Intel Corporation, General Electric Company, Alphabet Inc., NVIDIA CORPORATION, Nuance Communications, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Arterys Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions 5. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare5.1.2 Growing Investment in AI Healthcare Start ups5.1.3 Increasing Cross-Industry Partnerships and Collaborations5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Dearth of Skilled AI Workforce and Imprecise Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Software5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increasing Potential in Emerging Economies5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 AI in Epidemic Outbreak Prediction and Response5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis - By Component7.1 Overview7.2 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Revenue Share, by Component (2019 and 2027)7.3 Software Solution7.4 Hardware7.5 Services 8. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Revenue Share, by Application (2019 and 2027)8.3 Robot Assisted Surgery8.4 Virtual Assistants8.5 Administrative Workflow Assistants8.6 Connected Machines8.7 Diagnosis8.8 Clinical Trials8.9 Fraud Detection8.10 Cybersecurity8.11 Dosage Error Reduction 9. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis - By End User9.1 Overview9.2 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, by End-User, 2019 and 2027 (%)9.3 Hospitals & Healthcare Providers9.4 Patients9.5 Pharma and Biotech Companies9.6 Healthcare Payers 10. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market - Geographical Analysis 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market -Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Growth Strategies in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, 2019-202012.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies12.3.1 Overview12.4 Organic Growth Strategies12.4.1 Overview 13. Company Profile13.1 Key Facts13.2 Business Description13.3 Products and Services13.4 Financial Overview13.5 SWOT Analysis13.6 Key Developments

