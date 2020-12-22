Global Artificial Intelligence For Healthcare IT Research Report 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence for Healthcare IT, Global, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence for Healthcare IT, Global, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research has identified the core areas in which artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled healthcare IT solutions are most relevant for hospitals, physicians, and payers.

Hospitals that have so far invested in AI-based financial solutions to automate patient access management, reimbursement eligibility matching, and computer-assisted coding are now also preferring clinical-grade AI solutions for imaging analytics, genomics profiling, clinical risk stratification, and precision medicine-based diagnosis.

Physician practices continue to focus on automated, AI-based healthcare IT solutions that perform practice management, physician scheduling, and workforce attribution. Large group practices are investing in conversational AI solutions that engage and activate patients via chatbot. AI also allows practice management software to merge with a third-party electronic medical record (EMR) or population health management platform for effective referral management and patient tracking in their journey across the care continuum.

The payer market, one of the biggest investors in AI-based healthcare IT solutions, is betting big on enterprise-grade AI platforms that predict epidemics (such as COVID-19), forecast patient volume across their member providers, authenticate reimbursement, and drive general well-being of the insured population through medication management and self-care enablement.

Other stakeholders are emerging, too. Government agencies, patients, incubators, academic medical centers, large healthcare IT vendors, and institutional investors are playing important roles in helping this technology gain traction in the global healthcare market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Companies to Action

Allscripts

Amazon Web Services

Apple

Change Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Google

Health Catalyst

HP Systems

IBM Watson Health

Inovalon

Intel

Medial Early Sign

Microsoft

Nuance

Optum

Philips Healthcare

Qure.ai

Salesforce

SigTuple

Wolters Kluwer

3. Strategic Insights

4. NEXT STEPS: LEVERAGING THE RADARTM TO EMPOWER KEY STAKEHOLDERS

Significance of Being on the Report

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

5. Analyst Analytics

