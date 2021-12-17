Global Armor Materials Market And Technology Forecast Report 2021-2029: OEMs Are Shifting Towards Lighter, Non-metallic Elements With Strong Tactical Capabilities

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Armor Materials - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The Global Armor Materials Market 2020 market is estimated at around US$8.30 bn and is expected to reach US$15.50 bn by 2029. In this report the market is segmented by Region, by Material, and by Armor Type.

Armor materials are used to develop varied layouts that add to the survivability for ground combat vehicles. Essentially, armors are segmented by type into two major categories, i.e. Reactive Armor and Passive Armor. A reactive armor makes use of an explosive which is sandwiched between two metal plates.

The explosive detonates on impact thus destroying the incoming projectile. A passive armor as the name suggests make use of sheet materials with a high strength to weight ratio. Earlier heavy metals were used to fabricate these armors. Although, the growth in munition technology has brought about a change in market trends.

OEMs are shifting towards lighter, non-metallic elements with strong tactical capabilities to partake in the armored materials market.

By Material type, metals and alloys account for the largest segment associated with this sector owing to the increased use of materials like titanium. With the growth in material science engineering, materials like ceramics and fiberglass are gaining momentum within this sector. Ceramics is expected to be the fastest growing sector with a CAGR of 10.32%.

North America accounts for 37% of the global revenue generated by this market, followed by APAC. Europe accounts for 19% of the revenue generated by this sector, followed by the Middle East. Factors like the growing insurgency and geo-political tensions within the Middle East serve as a key factor that boosts the growth for this market. The deployment of armored vehicles within this region to combat the uprising is expected to promote market growth.

The Protection Systems Market is predominantly governed by the development of non-armor solutions which is anticipated to add to the tactical ability for a vehicle. The development of Active Protection Systems is expected to be one of the key challenges to be faced by this sector. The use of this technology reduces the vehicle weight and increases its protection, thus enhancing its combat abilities against incoming projectiles.

Consecutively, the introduction of government regulations is poised to boost the market demand for the sector. The introduction of NATO STANAG 4649 enhances the industrial capacity and interoperability among users. The agreement includes a detailed report on the various levels of protection to be provided by armored vehicles. Qualifications tests are designed by NATO and its allies to make sure that the combat vehicle attains the expected standards prior to deployment.

This report is aimed at:

Key market trends and their impacts on the changing market dynamics have been discussed.

A comprehensive study based on the drivers, restraints, and challenges of this market has been covered.

The impact of growing technological advancement on the market as well as its demand has been studied.

The high growth segments have been studied comprehensively.

The new opportunities provided by this market have been listed.

The industrial shortcomings and the performance of the key players for this market have been analyzed.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary2.1 Armor Materials Market Trends and Insights2.2 Top 5 Major Findings2.3 Major Conclusions2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Current Technologies Armor Materials Market to 20293.1 TALOS (tactical assault light operator suit)3.2 Protek3.3 Liquid Armor3.4 Foam3.5 Human Hair3.6 Ceramic Marbles Body Armor3.7 Body Armor for Women3.8 Contactless Body Measurement3.9 Ballistic Combat T-Shirts3.10 Plant-Based Materials3.11 Alzheimer's Chemical Components3.12 Active Protection System3.12.1 Soft Kill3.12.2 Hard Kill Measure3.13 Light Armor Material3.14 Add on Armor3.15 Underbelly Plate below vehicle3.16 Foldable Ballistic Barrier3.17 Additive Manufacturing

4 Current Market Overview Armor Materials Market 2021-20294.1 Survivability4.2 NATO STANAG 45694.2.1 IEDs as a key threat4.2.2 System Acceptance Process4.3 Armored Vehicle's Survivability4.4 Naval Platform's Survivability4.5 Air Platform's Survivability4.6 Soldier's Personal Armor4.7 Types of Material Used in Armor4.7.1 Metal Armor Material4.7.2 Non-Metal Armor Material

5 Market Trends Armor Materials Market 2021-20295.1 Pre-Industrial Era5.2 Armor

6 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors6.1 Market Segmentation for Armor Materials Market6.1.1 By Region6.1.2 By Application6.1.3 By Armor Type6.1.4 By Material6.1.5 By Type6.1.6 By End-User6.2 Forecast factors6.2.1 Drivers6.2.2 Inhibitors6.2.3 Challenges

7 Country Analysis7.1 United States7.1.1 Segment Level Opportunity Matrix7.1.2 Recent Updates/ Contracts in High Growth Segments7.2 Germany7.3 China7.4 Turkey7.5 Russia7.6 France7.7 Italy7.8 Saudi Arabia7.9 United Kingdom7.10 Netherlands

8 Armor Materials Market to 2029 by Region8.1 Market Introduction8.2 Armor Materials Market by Region overview8.3 Armor Materials Market Regions by Application

9 Armor Materials Market to 2029 by Material9.1 Market Introduction9.1.1 Armor Materials in Defense and Aerospace market by Material9.2 Armor Materials Market by End-Use9.2.1 Metals and Alloys Market in Defense and Aerospace market by End-Use9.2.2 Ceramic Market in Defense and Aerospace market by End-Use9.2.3 Para-aramid Fiber Market in Defense and Aerospace market by End-Use9.2.4 UHMWPE Market in Defense and Aerospace market by End-Use9.2.5 Composite Market in Defense and Aerospace market by End-Use9.2.6 Fiberglass Market in Defense and Aerospace market by End-Use9.2.7 Others Market in Defense and Aerospace market by End-Use

10 Armor Materials Market to 2029 by Armor Type10.1 Market Introduction10.1.1 Armor Materials in Defense and Aerospace market by Armor Type10.2 Armor Market by Type10.2.1 Reactive Armor in Defense and Aerospace market by Type10.2.2 Passive Armor in Defense and Aerospace market by Type

11 Opportunity Analysis11.1 By Region11.2 By Material11.3 By Armor Type

12 Scenario Analysis

13 Leading Companies in the Armor Materials Market

3M Company

Company Ceradyne Inc.

CoorsTek Inc

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

NP Aerospace

Saab AB

Tata Steel

Teijin Limited

