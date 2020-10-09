Global Arena Holdings Subsidiary Global Election Services Engages DigitalAMN For Strategic Advisory

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: GAHC) a growth oriented, acquisition minded Company, focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth — is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc. ("GES") has entered into a strategic advisory agreement with Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (DigitalAMN), to help further the deployment of the GES' business model.

Currently, GES is internally preparing its application to the Election Assistance Commission. If approved, GES would then have the ability to provide election services to municipal jurisdictions in states using absentee and mail-in ballots for their government elections. GES' proprietary registration and tabulation system helps to mitigate fraud and outside interference, while allowing Americans voters to continue practicing social distancing during times of pandemic, confidently knowing that their votes ballots are being counted.

DigitalAMN ( OTCMKTS: DATI) will look to help GES leverage the success that GES they had in providing election services to many clients including the Firehouse Caucus in March 2020, for the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Presidential Primary election - highlighting GES' proprietary voter registration and voter tabulation software - whereby the state recognized its largest voter turnout for a primary in over a decade. Furthermore, given GES' efficient and effective election process for ballots sent through the United States Postal Service and in-person ballots, GES was successful at ensuring a fair and safe election, void of any identifiable voter fraud, hacking, or outside interference that could have impeded the election process.

"We have a good and longstanding history with the CEO of DigitalAMN, who in the past, has been effective in assisting us with both GAHC and GES," stated John Matthews, Chairman and CEO of Global Arena Holding, Inc. "We believe GES will greatly benefit from the strategic business development, capital sourcing, and market development management services that DigitalAMN will provide."

GES intends to leverage the extensive expertise of its senior management and its proprietary software to administer election services at state and local levels. There are approximately 3,080 municipal jurisdictions located throughout the United States that are responsible for managing the election process at the state and local levels for an average of 8 to 12 elections that are held each year. These annual elections may include competitive races for School Board Elections, local Mayor, Village Officers, Supervisors, County Executives, County legislators, Governor, State Assembly, State Senate, and US House of Representatives and US Senate, to name a few. As more states increase the adoption of absentee and/or mail-in ballots as an effective option, the opportunity that GES may be retained by municipal jurisdictions grows, affording the Company the ability to increase its absentee, mail-in ballot and in-person business for government elections.

Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN stated, "I believe that globally, there is roughly $10B in virtually untapped market potential for Universal Absentee, Mail-In Ballots and in-person voting for governmental elections. I also know that GES' senior staff has an expertise in this area of election services, has been supervising elections since 1981, and has had over 8,500 labor elections certified by the US Dept. of Labor with, impressively, not one labor election ever being overturned due to actions by GES' senior management. Equally as exciting, GES is capable of providing election services on an International scale as well.

"This all encourages me to leverage the full force of our growing ecosystem to assist GES with its continued business development, visibility, capital formation requirements, and their next stage of growth into governmental elections."

Management has indicated that the compensation to DigitalAMN for its strategic advisory services can be found in the Company's most recent filings and includes a retainer, warrants, monthly compensation, and revenue share from new governmental election services.

For more information on these and other developments, please visit: http://GlobalArenaHolding.com, where you can also access all of the Company's SEC filings, as management continues to pursue a more effective investor relations initiative.

Global Arena Holding, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Sheets under the ticker symbol GAHC. The Company has been publicly traded since 2011 and holds a number of interests, including Global Elections Services, Inc., Tidewater Energy Group Inc., and GAHI Acquisition Corp. Please find the Company's filings at SEC.gov

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements related to the future anticipated direction of the industry, plans for future expansion, various business development activities, planned or required capital expenditures, future funding sources, anticipated sales growth, and potential contracts. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, dependence on existing management, financing activities, domestic and global economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

