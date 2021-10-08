Global Arena Holding To Present At The Emerging Growth Conference On October 27, 2021

New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets: GAHC), a growth oriented, acquisition minded company focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth, is pleased to announce that on the heels of a well-received presentation this past September, the Company has been invited to once again present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 27, 2021.

Register to attend the conference—GAHC presents at 12:30 p.m. (EDT) https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487783&tp_key=a4da498b3a&sti=gahc

Emerging Growth is considered a leading independent small cap media portal that provides high quality content for the emerging growth markets. Emerging Growth also operates a business conference that offers public companies a convenient and effective way to present their value proposition and growth opportunities to the investment community through a live, interactive online event.

On October 27, 2021, the CEO of Global Arena Holding, Inc., Mr. John Matthews, will take the opportunity to expand on the information he provided shareholders at the 15th Emerging Growth Conference. At the upcoming October 27th, 2021 Emerging Growth Conference, Mr. Matthews will offer insight into the future of GAHC and once again give the investment community an opportunity to connect and interact with him.

Mr. Matthews will present at 12:30 pm (EDT) for 45 minutes ( https://bit.ly/3FEsZCL). Time permitting, he will take questions from attendees. Management would like to encourage attendees actively participate in order to get the most from the Company's presentation.

John Matthews, CEO of Global Arena Holding, Inc., stated, "In an effort to broaden our communications with the public, we have endeavored to launch a social media campaign this month, host a number of webinars in the next 12 months and participate in interviews and conferences such as this one [ Emerging Growth Conference]. I certainly look forward to again participating in the Emerging Growth Conference and I'm hopeful that this time, we will be able to answer even more viewer questions.

"Our Company has come a long way and we truly believe that the future holds good growth potential. So I ask that all stockholders, along with anyone interested in our Company's future, please attend the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, October 27th, at 12:30pm (EDT) and take the opportunity to discuss with me how we plan to continually grow Global Arena Holding in a consistent and disciplined way."

As always, management recommends reading the Company's financials in their entirety and contact the Company at any time with any questions.

For more information on these and other developments, please visit the Company's website at: http://GlobalArenaHolding.com , where you can also access all SEC filings, as the Company continues to pursue a more effective investor relations initiative.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

ABOUT GAHC

Global Arena Holding, Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, under the ticker symbol GAHC. The Company has been publicly traded since 2011 and holds a number of interests, including Global Elections Services, Inc., Tidewater Energy Group Inc., and GAHI Acquisition Corp. Please find the Company's filings at SEC.gov

ABOUT Global Election Services, Inc. (GES)

Owned by Global Arena Holding Inc., GES provides comprehensive technology-enabled election services to organizations such as craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, pension funds and credit unions, and entertainment organizations. GES senior management has been supervising elections since 1981, having managed more than Eight Thousand Six Hundred (8,600) election projects involving over Forty Million (40,000,000) voters, certifying each labor election with the U.S. Department of Labor. The primary method of voting for GES elections is Paper Mail Ballots. No election supervised by GES, or its senior management has ever been overturned by the U.S. Department of Labor. Management has an extremely strong reputation in the market and a very extensive, longtime customer list. Our mission is to help our clients conduct efficient, accurate, secure, and less costly elections with greater participation. As a viable independent third party managing each election, we work to increase methods and rates of participation while maintaining the One Voter = One Vote Integrity that our management team has been committed to for nearly 4 decades.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements related to the future anticipated direction of the industry, plans for future expansion, various business development activities, planned or required capital expenditures, future funding sources, anticipated sales growth, and potential contracts. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, dependence on existing management, financing activities, domestic and global economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Global Arena Holding, Inc.

208 East 51st St.

Suite 112

New York, NY 10022

kathryn@globalarenaholding.com

Tel: 646-801-5524

www.globalarenaholding.com