Global Arena Holding Launches Social Media Campaign Ahead Of The Emerging Growth Conference On October 27, 2021

New York, NY, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets: GAHC), a growth oriented, acquisition minded company focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth, is pleased to announce that the Company is launching its social media campaign, beginning with Twitter ( @GAHCinc); broadening communications with shareholders and the general marketplace ahead of the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference.

John Matthews, CEO of Global Arena Holding, Inc., stated, "We believe it's important to develop other mediums of communication that will allow us to connect with our shareholders. This begins with social media — starting with Twitter — and includes our hosting additional webinars, giving interviews and participating in conferences, such as the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference."

Register to attend conference [Wednesday, October 27th, 2021]—GAHC presents at 12:30 p.m. (EDT) https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487783&tp_key=a4da498b3a&sti=gahc

Management previously indicated, a social media campaign may be launched this month when it was announced that the Company would present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 27th, 2021. This comes on the heels of a successful showing by Mr. Matthews at the 15th Emerging Growth Conference. And while management will first focus on building its Twitter presence, the intention is to leverage those social platforms that help the Company to responsibly communicate its message in a fair and transparent way.

Mr. Matthews concluded, "Twitter will just be start of our commitment to keep our shareholders informed regularly and in a more 'interactive' fashion. We are excited about our new social media endeavor and invite all our shareholders to follow us on Twitter at @GAHCinc. We will be discussing the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, October 27th, at 12:30pm (EDT) on the social platform, and will look to address any topics or questions shareholders may have after the conference."

"As mentioned in the past, our Company has come a long way and we truly believe that the future holds good growth potential. So, I certainly look forward to again participating in the Emerging Growth Conference, where I'm hopeful we will be able to answer more viewer questions. If we don't get around to everyone, however, we now have Twitter to continue the discussion."

Management request that all stockholders, and anyone interested in the Company's future, attend the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, October 27th, at 12:30pm (EDT) to learn more on the Company's plans for consistent, disciplined and continual growth.

As always, management recommends reading the Company's financials in their entirety and contact the Company at any time with any questions.

For more information on these and other developments, please visit the Company's website at: http://GlobalArenaHolding.com , where you can also access all SEC filings. Also, please follow us at Twitter twitter.com/GAHCinc, as the Company establishes its social media presence and continues to pursue effective investor relations communications.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

ABOUT GAHC

Global Arena Holding, Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, under the ticker symbol GAHC. The Company has been publicly traded since 2011 and holds a number of interests, including Global Elections Services, Inc., Tidewater Energy Group Inc., and GAHI Acquisition Corp. Please find the Company's filings at SEC.gov

Website: www.globalarenaholding.com/

Twitter: twitter.com/GAHCinc

ABOUT Global Election Services, Inc. (GES)

Owned by Global Arena Holding Inc., GES provides comprehensive technology-enabled election services to organizations such as craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, pension funds and credit unions, and entertainment organizations. GES senior management has been supervising elections since 1981, having managed more than Eight Thousand Six Hundred (8,600) election projects involving over Forty Million (40,000,000) voters, certifying each labor election with the U.S. Department of Labor. The primary method of voting for GES elections is Paper Mail Ballots. No election supervised by GES or its senior management has ever been overturned by the U.S. Department of Labor. Management has an extremely strong reputation in the market and a very extensive, longtime customer list. Our mission is to help our clients conduct efficient, accurate, secure and less costly elections with greater participation. As a viable independent third party managing each election, we work to increase methods and rates of participation while maintaining the One Voter = One Vote Integrity that our management team has been committed to for nearly 4 decades.

