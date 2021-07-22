Global Architectural Lighting Market Growth In Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The architectural lighting market is poised to grow by USD 2.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The architectural lighting market is poised to grow by USD 2.88 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The report on the architectural lighting market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strong government support for energy-efficient lighting solutions.

The architectural lighting market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the development of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the architectural lighting market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The architectural lighting market covers the following areas:

Architectural Lighting Market SizingArchitectural Lighting Market ForecastArchitectural Lighting Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Consumer Lighting LLC

Cree Inc.

Delta Light NV

Designed Architectural Lighting

GRIVEN

Koninklijke Philips NV

OSRAM GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

SG Lighting Srl

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Lamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Luminaires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Light source

Market segments

Comparison by Light source

LED lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Traditional lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Light source

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Consumer Lighting LLC

Cree Inc.

Delta Light NV

Designed Architectural Lighting

GRIVEN

Koninklijke Philips NV

OSRAM GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

SG Lighting Srl

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

