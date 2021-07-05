TheStreet home
Global Arbitrary Waveform Generators Industry (2020 To 2027) - Key Market Trends And Drivers

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Arbitrary Waveform Generators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Arbitrary Waveform Generators estimated at US$350.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$589.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Single-Channel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$350.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dual-Channel segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGRThe Arbitrary Waveform Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$131.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):

  • Aeroflex Inc.
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Aplab Ltd.
  • BandK Precision Corporation
  • DynamicSignals LLC
  • Fluke Corporation
  • HAMEG Instruments GmBH
  • K Precision Corporation
  • Keithley Instruments, Inc.
  • Keysight Technologies
  • National Instruments
  • Pico Technology
  • RIGOL Technologies Inc.
  • Rohde & Schwarz
  • Stanford Research Systems Inc.
  • Syntek
  • Tektronix, Inc.
  • Teledyne LeCroy, Inc.
  • Thurlby Thandar Instruments Limited
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vccqqt

