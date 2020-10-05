Global Application Container Markets, 2017-2019 & 2020-2024: Key Players Are Alphabet (Google), VMware, Microsoft, And IBM

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Application Container Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Application Container Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the application container market.

The global application container market is moderately concentrated with few major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the application container market are Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), VMware Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and IBM Corporation are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

In today's digital world, IT has shifted focus to the next paradigm in scalable software deployment, which is containers. An application container refers to a solution used for running distributed applications without actually introducing a complete virtual machine for every app. An application container specifies several aspects of how to run applications in containers.

Application containers have a long history with continuously developing new technologies. The application container market can be segmented on the basis of the deployment model, organization size, platform, service, and industry vertical.

The global application container market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The application container market is expected to increase due to rapid adoption of public cloud, increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, growing use of Docker, the rising popularity of application container over virtual machines, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as rising concerns of application container sprawl, security concerns, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global application container market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Application Container: An Overview2.1.1 Benefits of Application Container2.1.2 History of Application Container2.1.3 Deployment Models - Traditional vs. Virtualized vs. Containerized2.2 Application Container Segmentation: An Overview2.2.1 Application Container Segmentation2.2.2 Application Container Segmentation by Service2.2.3 Application Container Segmentation by Industry Vertical

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Application Container Market: An Analysis 3.1.1 Global Application Container Market by Value3.1.2 Global Application Container Market by Deployment Model (Cloud-based and On-premise)3.1.3 Global Application Container Market by Platform (Docker, Kubernetes and Others)3.1.4 Global Application Container Market by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)3.1.5 Global Application Container Market by Region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)3.2 Global Application Container Market: Deployment Model Analysis 3.2.1 Global On-premise Application Container Market by Value3.2.2 Global Cloud-based Application Container Market by Value3.3 Global Application Container Market: Platform Analysis 3.3.1 Global Docker Application Container Market by Value3.3.2 Global Kubernetes Application Container Market by Value3.3.3 Global Others Application Container Market by Value3.4 Global Application Container Market: Organization Size Analysis 3.4.1 Global Large Enterprises Application Container Market by Value3.4.2 Global Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Application Container Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 North America Application Container Market: An Analysis 4.1.1 North America Application Container Market by Value4.1.2 North America Application Container Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)4.1.3 The US Application Container Market by Value4.1.4 The US Application Container platform Market by Value4.1.5 Rest of North America Application Container Market by Value4.2 Europe Application Container Market: An Analysis 4.3 Asia Pacific Application Container Market: An Analysis 4.4 ROW Application Container Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-195.1 Impact of COVID-195.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Application Container

6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth driver6.1.1 Rapid Adoption of Public Cloud6.1.2 Increasing Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) Technology6.1.3 Growing Use of Docker6.1.4 Rising Popularity of Application Container Over Virtual Machines 6.2 Challenges6.2.1 Rising Concerns of Application Container Sprawl6.2.2 Security Concerns6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Increasing Popularity of Kubernetes 6.3.2 Escalating Penetration of Hybrid Cloud6.3.3 Emergence of DevOps6.3.4 Growing Adoption of Container Technology by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global Application Container Market Players: A Financial Comparison7.2 Global Commercial Container Software Players by Market Share 7.3 Global Application Container Market Players by Features

8. Company Profiles8.1 Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)8.1.1 Business Overview8.1.2 Financial Overview8.1.3 Business Strategy8.2 VMware Inc.8.3 Microsoft Corporation8.4 IBM Corporation

