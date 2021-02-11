Global API Testing Markets Report 2021: High Adoption Of API Testing Strategy By SME And Large Enterprises

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global API Testing Market By Component (API Testing Tools/Software & API Testing Services), By Deployment (On-Premises Vs Cloud-Based), By End Use, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global API Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 20% during the forecast period.High adoption of API testing strategy by SME and large enterprises is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years. Moreover, rising implementation of DevOps practices to develop a software is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, upsurge in the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of things technologies is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years. However, growing concerns pertaining to the security of data might act as major impediment to the growth of the Global API Testing Market in the years to come.The Global API Testing Market is segmented based on component, deployment, end-user, company, and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into API testing tools/software & API testing services. Out of which, the API testing services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period which can be attributed to the fact that businesses turn to QA vendors for their testing requirements.In terms of deployment, the market is fragmented into on premises and cloud based. Among them, the cloud-based solutions segment is estimated to dominate the market in the next five years on account of certain benefit it offers such as ease of deployment, reduced cost of ownership, and improved service Testing-as-a-Service (TaaS).The major players operating in the API testing market are Astegic, Axway, Bleum, CA Technologies, Cigniti Technologies, Cygnet Infotech, IBM, Inflectra Corporation, Infosys, Load Impact, LogiGear Corporation, Micro Focus, Nevatech, Oracle (Apiary) Corporation, Parasoft Corporation and others. The key market players are adopting some several competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis. Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global API Testing Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer 6. Global API Testing Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Component (API Testing Tools/Software & API Testing Services)6.2.2. By Deployment (On-Premises Vs Cloud-Based)6.2.3. By End User (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Health Care, Manufacturing & Others)6.2.4. By Company (2020)6.2.5. By Region6.3. Market Attractiveness Index 7. Asia-Pacific API Testing Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Component7.2.2. By Deployment7.2.3. By End User7.2.4. By Country7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis7.3.1. China API Testing Market Outlook7.3.2. India API Testing Market Outlook7.3.3. Australia API Testing Market Outlook7.3.4. Japan API Testing Market Outlook7.3.5. South Korea API Testing Market Outlook 8. Europe API Testing Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.1.1. By Value & Volume8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Component8.2.2. By Deployment8.2.3. By End User8.2.4. By Country8.3. Europe: Country Analysis8.3.1. France API Testing Market Outlook8.3.2. Germany API Testing Market Outlook8.3.3. United Kingdom API Testing Market Outlook8.3.4. Italy API Testing Market Outlook8.3.5. Spain API Testing Market Outlook 9. North America API Testing Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast 9.1.1. By Value & Volume9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Component9.2.2. By Deployment9.2.3. By End User9.2.4. By Country9.3. North America: Country Analysis9.3.1. United States API Testing Market Outlook9.3.2. Mexico API Testing Market Outlook9.3.3. Canada API Testing Market Outlook 10. South America API Testing Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast 10.1.1. By Value & Volume10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By Component10.2.2. By Deployment10.2.3. By End User10.2.4. By Country10.3. South America: Country Analysis10.3.1. Brazil API Testing Market Outlook10.3.2. Argentina API Testing Market Outlook10.3.3. Colombia API Testing Market Outlook 11. Middle East and Africa API Testing Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast 11.1.1. By Value & Volume11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.2.1. By Component11.2.2. By Deployment11.2.3. By End User11.2.4. By Country11.3. MEA: Country Analysis11.3.1. South Africa API Testing Market Outlook11.3.2. Saudi Arabia API Testing Market Outlook11.3.3. UAE API Testing Market Outlook 12. Market Dynamics12.1. Drivers12.2. Challenges 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. Astegic Inc.14.2. Axway Inc,14.3. CA Technologies Inc.14.4. Cigniti Technologies Limited14.5. Cygnet Infotech Pvt. Limited14.6. IBM Corp.14.7. Inflectra Corporation14.8. Infosys Limited14.9. LogiGear Corporation14.10. Micro Focus International PLC14.11. Nevatech, Inc.14.12. Oracle (Apiary) Corporation14.13. Parasoft Corporation 15. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uv1kv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-api-testing-markets-report-2021-high-adoption-of-api-testing-strategy-by-sme-and-large-enterprises-301227073.html

SOURCE Research and Markets