Global Apheresis Markets To 2026: The Market Is Constrained By The High Cost Of The Procedures & Lack Of Skilled Professionals

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Apheresis Market By: Product Type, Application, Technology, and Region - Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The apheresis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7.7% during the forecast period 2019-2026The expansion of this market can be attributed to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in the surgical procedures and the growing cases of accident or injury. However, the market is constrained by the high cost of its procedures, lack of skilled professionals and its awareness especially in the under-developed countries. The ongoing pandemic duly points out to the dire need of investment in the healthcare sector. The treatment by the transfusion with convalescent plasma has resurfaced to fight this deadly disease due to its potential merits. There is an empirical data available on its benefits and the high potential of this method in the health industry. The scope of Apheresis market is defined by products devices, applications, procedure, technology and region. The following report closely analyses this trend in this market by capturing details of the investment, growth opportunities, and government initiatives in the upcoming years. The focus is also on some key challenges and their impact on the market. Therefore, it is a useful tool for the key stakeholders study this market comprehensively. Disposables had the higher market share in 2019 and are anticipated to maintain this throughout the forecast period because of substantial progress in the manufacturing of blood bags, tubing sets, filters, kits and various instruments and separators. The market of apheresis devices is growing consistently but at a relatively slower rate. There has been increasing efficiency in the ability to separate all types of blood components through therapeutics procedure. Plasmapheresis which is a process to separate plasma, white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets, had the largest share in the market in 2019 due to the rise in blood-related disorders and growing demand for plasma- derived medicines. These machine functions are used to separate various blood components. Membrane filters are useful in filtration of plasma from other components such as white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets However, in centrifugation, specific cells are separated by the use of gravity. This method is less time consuming and is highly used in Western European regions and Japan. In 2019, it produced maximum revenues in Apheresis market majorly due to its maximum use in hospitals. It is done by extracting individual components such as platelets or plasma from the blood of the donor. In therapy, the purpose is to remove the defective disease-causing cells from the body of the patient. The rising instances of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, blood cancer etc are key factors in the rise of apheresis markets. North America holds the largest share of the apheresis equipment market in as it has one of the world's advanced healthcare facilities and high healthcare expenditure. The Asian Pacific regional market is expected to grow in the period due to the increase in the diseases requiring blood transfusion and the growing market and infrastructure for healthcare facilities. Also, the government expenditure on healthcare is expected to rise especially in India which aims at bringing it to 2.5 % in 2025. However, there is much scope of improvement globally as the initial investment in this market is high and its maintenance cost is high. The market is booming with key providers operating in the global apheresis market including:

Kaneka Corporation

LMB Technologie GmbH

Medica S.p.a

Miltenyi Biotec

The market is highly competitive due to advancing technology, various global government initiatives to generate knowledge, and various companies deploying strategies to commercialize their products. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Industry Overview2.2. Industry Trends 3. Market Snapshot3.1. Market Definition3.2. Market Outlook3.3. PEST Analysis3.4. Porter Five Forces3.5. Related Markets 4. Market Characterisitics4.1. Market Evolution4.2. Market Trends and Impact4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market4.4. Regulatory Impact4.5. Market Offerings4.6. Market Segmentation4.7. Market Dynamics4.7.1. Drivers4.7.2. Restraints4.7.3. Opportunities4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis 5. Product: Market Size & Analysis5.1. Overview5.2. Devices5.3. Disposables 6. Application: Market Size & Analysis6.1. Overview6.2. Plasmapheresis6.3. Plateletpheresis6.4. Erythrocytapheresis6.5. Leukapheresis6.6. Photopheresis 7. Technology: Market Size & Analysis7.1. Overview7.2. Membrane Filtration7.3. Centrifugation 8. Method: Market Size & Analysis8.1. Overview8.2. Automated Blood Collection8.3. Therapeutic Apheresis 9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis9.1. Overview9.2. North America9.3. Europe9.4. Asia Pacific9.5. Rest of the World 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis10.2. Market Developments10.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships10.4. Product Launches and execution 11. Vendor Profiles11.1. Mallinckrodt Plc11.2. Medicap Clinic GmbH11.3. LMB Technologie GmbH11.4. Bioelettronica Srl11.5. Infomed11.6. B. Braun Melsungen AG11.7. Cerus Corporation11.8. Kaneka Corporation11.9. Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.11.10. Nikkiso Co., Ltd. 12. Companies to Watch12.1. Macopharma SA12.2. Miltenyi Biotec12.3. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.12.4. Medica Spa12.5. Cytosorbents Corporation12.6. Toray Medical Co., Ltd.12.7. Terumo BCT, Inc.12.8. Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA12.9. Haemonetics Corporation12.10. Baxter International Inc.12.11. Asahi Kasei Medical Co. LtdFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18acar

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-apheresis-markets-to-2026-the-market-is-constrained-by-the-high-cost-of-the-procedures--lack-of-skilled-professionals-301181119.html

SOURCE Research and Markets