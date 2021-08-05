Global Apheresis Equipment Market To Reach $2.9 Billion By 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Apheresis Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 18; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 618 Companies: 24 - Players covered include Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.; B Braun Melsungen AG; Cerus Corporation; Fresenius Kabi AG; Haemonetics Corporation; Kaneka Corporation; Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.; Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals; Medica SpA; NIKKISO Europe GmbH; Terumo BCT, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Disposable Apheresis Kits, Plasma & Component Separator, Other Types); Technology (Centrifugation, Membrane Filtration); Procedure (Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Other Procedures); Application (Neurology, Hematology, Renal Diseases, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Apheresis Equipment Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2024Apheresis refers to a procedure where blood from a person (patient or donor) is passed through a medical device in order to extract the required components, such as red blood cells, platelets, plasma and others, by employing centrifugation or membrane filtration technologies, and later returned to circulation with or without extracorporeal treatment. The increasing prevalence of blood disorders such as sickle cell anemia, blood cancer, and hemophilia and the rising need for various blood products is driving the demand for apheresis equipment, globally. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Apheresis Equipment is projected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Apheresis Equipment, accounting for an estimated 34.6% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period.

Sustained rise in demand for blood components, increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, leukemia and sickle cell anemia, and the growing use of apheresis for the treatment of cancer are enhancing the need for apheresis equipment. Growth is also attributed to the advantages offered by apheresis collection compared to whole blood collection, and the escalating demand for plasma from biopharmaceutical companies for use in plasma fractionation. Constant shortage of blood and the need to ensure safety of blood being supplied is also driving focus onto apheresis blood. However, shortage of blood donors, high equipment cost, shortage of trained technicians and histocompatibility issues are impeding market growth. North America remains the largest market for apheresis equipment due to factors such as high patient spending levels, availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure facilities, and relatively higher levels of awareness among patients. Government support, favorable reimbursement policies and availability of advanced blood collection technologies are favoring market growth in developed markets. Europe is also a major contributor to the apheresis market over the years, led by rising consumer awareness levels, increasing willingness to donate blood and increasing prevalence of chronic disorders. The promising outlook for Asia-Pacific region is attributed primarily to the rising prevalence of blood-related disorders in emerging economies of China and India. More

