Global Antiviral Drugs Market 2020-2024: Insights & Forecast With Potential Impact Of COVID-19 - Leading Players Are J&J, Merck & Co., AbbVie, Bristol-Myer Squibb, Gilead Sciences And Cipla

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antiviral Drugs Market (By Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antiviral drugs market is expected to reach US$ 70.95 billion in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 2.10%, for the duration of 2020-2024.

The factors such as the increasing prevalence of HIV infections, an upswing in international tourism, growth in geriatric population, increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, rapid urbanization, upsurge in healthcare spending and growing awareness about various viral diseases are expected to drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by high cost involves in drug development, threats associated with drug counterfeiting and stringent government regulations. A few notable trends may include accelerating growth rate of infectious diseases, increasing focus on telehealth, growth in pharmaceutical Merger & acquisitions and the emergence of new infectious diseases.

The global antiviral drugs market is fragmented into branded drugs and generic drugs. Branded drugs dominate the market owing to the increased levels of trust and reliability associated with branded pharmaceutical companies among customers. However, generic drugs are also gaining widespread popularity among customers due to the low-cost factor, which is likely to raise its share in the global market in the coming years.

The fastest-growing regional market was North America owing to the presence of key players in the region, availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness of viral diseases among people. Whereas, Europe and Asia Pacific also contributed to significant shares in the global market due to the factors such as an increase in the patient pool of various infectious diseases and rise in the acceptance of generic drugs. However, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a major disruption all across the world, which is leading to the massive demand for antiviral drugs for the management of infected coronavirus patients, providing the growth opportunity to the market globally.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global antiviral drugs market.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa ) have been analyzed.

, , Asia-Pacific Middle East & ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myer Squibb, Gilead Sciences and Cipla) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Antiviral Drugs Manufacturers

Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceutical Firms

End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacies, Drugs Stores, etc.)

Investment Banks

Healthcare and Medical Consultants

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Viral Life Cycle1.3 Antiviral Agents1.4 Development of Antiviral Drugs1.5 Some Major Antiviral Compounds

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Rise in COVID-19 Death Toll2.2 Growth in Government Spending on Healthcare2.3 COVID-19 Antiviral Candidate Drugs in Trial2.4 Regional Impact

3. Remdesivir and COVID-193.1 Remdesivir3.2 Major Clinical Studies of Remdesivir3.3 Emergency Use of Remdesivir

4. Global Market Analysis4.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Market by Value4.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value4.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Value by Type4.3.1 Global Branded Antiviral Drugs Market by Value 4.3.2 Global Branded Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value 4.3.3 Global Generic Antiviral Drugs Market by Value4.3.4 Global Generic Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value 4.4 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Value by Application4.4.1 Global Hepatitis Antiviral Drugs Market by Value 4.4.2 Global Hepatitis Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value 4.4.3 Global HIV Antiviral Drugs Market by Value 4.4.4 Global HIV Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value 4.4.5 Global Influenza Antiviral Drugs Market by Value 4.4.6 Global Influenza Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value 4.4.7 Global Herpes Antiviral Drugs Market by Value 4.4.8 Global Herpes Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value 4.5 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Value by Regions

5. Regional Market Analysis5.1 North America5.1.1 North America Antiviral Drugs Market by Value 5.1.2 North America Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value 5.1.3 North America Antiviral Drugs Market by Region5.1.4 The U.S. Antiviral Drugs Market by Value5.1.5 The U.S. Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value 5.1.6 The U.S. Antiviral Drugs Market by Type 5.1.7 The U.S. Branded Antiviral Drugs Market by Value 5.1.8 The U.S. Branded Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value 5.1.9 The U.S. Generic Antiviral Drugs Market by Value 5.1.10 The U.S. Generic Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Value 5.2 Europe5.3 Asia Pacific5.4 Middle East & Africa5.5 Latin America

6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of HIV Infections6.1.2 Upswing in International Tourism6.1.3 Growth in Geriatric Population6.1.4 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Spending 6.1.5 Rapid Urbanization6.1.6 Upsurge in Healthcare Expenditures6.1.7 Growing Awareness About Various Viral infections and Diseases6.2 Key Trends and Developments6.2.1 Accelerating Growth Rates of Infectious Diseases6.2.2 Increasing Focus on Telehealth6.2.3 Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotech Merger & Acquisition6.2.4 Emergence of Various Pandemic Diseases6.3 Challenges6.3.1 High Cost Involved in Drug Development6.3.2 Threats Associated with Drugs Counterfeiting6.3.3 Stringent Government Regulations

7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global Market 7.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison 7.1.2 Key Players - R&D Expenditure Comparison7.1.3 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

8. Company Profiles8.1 Johnson & Johnson8.1.1 Business Overview8.1.2 Financial Overview8.1.3 Business Strategies8.2 Merck and Co.8.3 AbbVie Inc.8.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb8.5 Gilead Sciences8.6 Cipla

