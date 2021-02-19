Global Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market Outlook 2021-2026: Telemedicine Changing Wound Care Dynamics During COVID-19

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antimicrobial wound dressing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the period 2021-2026.The global antimicrobial wound dressings market is witnessing an introduction of several advanced dressing materials. Chitosan is one of the natural polymers that hold promise for advanced antimicrobial agents. This polymer is a biodegradable and non-toxic material, which promotes rapid healing. Similarly, to combat bacterial infections, vendors have developed the cellulose membrane equipped with antimicrobial peptides. This skin-friendly membrane made of the plant-based material kills the bacteria effectively and achieve an antibacterial effect. Hence, the introduction of innovative and advanced dressing materials is likely to have an impact on the market as they have proven healing capacities. Global Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market SegmentationThe global antimicrobial wound dressings market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, wound type, end-user, geography. Considered an ideal solution to maintain an optimal balance between moisture and bacterial growth, the demand for foam-based dressings is growing worldwide. These dressings are compliant with the existing wound care protocols as they are effective against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, along with fungi and yeast infections. With the rise in management of post-surgical incisions, pressure ulcers, venous stasis ulcers, diabetic ulcers, donor sites, abrasions, lacerations, dermatologic disorders, foam-based dressings are highly popular, thereby influencing market prospects.The rise in surgical site infections (SSI) is a key factor for the growth of acute wounds. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed vulnerabilities in healthcare systems across the world and has adversely affected the global market. To reduce the risk of infections among patients and healthcare providers and conserve critical resources such as personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and intensive care beds enacted a temporary ban on elective surgeries for a short period, which limits the usage of advanced wound care products. Moreover, the number of surgical procedures is increasing in the geriatric population as the elderly are prone to acute and chronic diseases, which need the usage of antimicrobial dressing materials worldwide.A high percentage of chronic wound patients are turning to hospitals for treatment as they are equipped with the latest machines and technology for diagnosing, treating, and healing wound conditions. All high-risk diabetic foot cases requiring intensive care services and major amputations take place in hospitals. Hence, the increase in diabetic foot cases is likely to augur well for the market. With the outbreak of COVID-19, patients opting for hospitals for wound management has decreased, which has reduced the demand for antimicrobial dressings temporarily. In 2020, specialty wound management clinics accounted for a share of over 26%. Non-healing wounds require specialized care due to underlying, complex conditions, which prevent abrasions from healing. The outbreak of the pandemic has brought specialty wound care clinics to prominence as most hospitals prioritize the treatment of COVID-19 patients. INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHYThe US is a major revenue contributor to the global antimicrobial wound dressings market share. The usage of advanced wound care healing products in the country is higher than other countries across the world. The application of antimicrobial wound dressing materials is high as patients suffering from chronic and acute wounds are growing. For instance, in the United States, over 6.5 million patients are affected by chronic wounds, costing more than $50 billion annually. Chronic wounds represent a large and growing threat to public health in the US. Around 3% of the population over 65 years of age have open wounds. In 2020, the US government estimated that the elderly population is over 55 million, suggesting that chronic wounds will continue to be a persistent challenge. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is poised for significant growth on account of the growing geriatric population, the increase in accident and burn cases, and the high prevalence of diabetes. 3M, Smith+Nephew, Molnlycke Health Care, ConvaTec, Coloplast, and 3M are key players operating in the market. KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the market size and growth rate of the market?

What are the key factors driving the antimicrobial wound dressings market growth?

Which is the largest revenue-generating region in the market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the antimicrobial wound dressings market space?

What are the market restraints challenging the growth of the market?

What are the latest technological innovations in antimicrobial wound dressing?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.1.1 Inclusions4.1.2 Exclusions4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of The Study4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.2 Antimicrobial Wound Dressings: Market Snapshot 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Introduction of Advanced Antimicrobial Dressing Materials8.2 Increased Role of Wound Care Management Companies In Hospitals8.3 Telemedicine Changing Wound Care Dynamics During COVID-19 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Increased Prevalence of Acute & Chronic Injuries & Wound Infections9.2 Technological Advances & Product Launches9.3 High Demand for Foam-Based Antimicrobial Wound Dressings 10 Market Restraints10.1 Increased Availability of Substitutes for Antimicrobial Dressing10.2 Lack of Clear Classification And Stewardship Of Antimicrobial Dressing10.3 Increasing Price Pressure and Demand For Value-Based Products10.4 Negative Impact Of COVID-19 On Wound Care Market 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.1.1 Product11.1.2 Wound Type11.1.3 End-User11.1.4 Geography11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Five Forces Analysis 12 Product12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Hydrogel Dressing12.4 Foam Dressing12.5 Alginate Dressing12.6 Collagen Dressing 13 Wound Type13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Acute Wounds13.4 Chronic Wounds 14 End-Users14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Hospitals14.4 Specialty Wound Management Clinics14.5 Long-Term Care Facilities14.6 Home Healthcare Settings14.7 Other End-Users 15 Geography15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Geographic Overview Competitive Landscape Prominent Vendors

3M

Coloplast

Smith+Nephew

Molnlycke Health Care

ConvaTec

Other Prominent Vendors

Argentum Medical

Aspen Surgical

Axio Biosolutions

B.Braun Melsungen

BD

BSN Medical

Covalon Technologies

Cardinal Health

CellEra

Dermarite

DeRoyal Industries

Eloquest

Ferris Mfg

GEMCO Medical

Paul Hartmann

Hollister

Integra Lifesciences

Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R)

Milliken

Medline

Organogenesis

Pharmaplast

Safe n' Simple

South West Technologies

URGO MEDICAL

Tricol

TRIAGE MEDITECH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9zj09

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-antimicrobial-wound-dressings-market-outlook-2021-2026-telemedicine-changing-wound-care-dynamics-during-covid-19-301231673.html

SOURCE Research and Markets