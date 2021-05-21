Global Antimicrobial Coatings Markets Outlook And Forecast 2021-2026: Silver-Based, Copper-Based, Zinc-Based, Titanium-Based - Silver Material Market Expected To Reach Over $3 Billion

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global antimicrobial coatings market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 6% during 2020-2026.The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly influenced the market. The demand for antimicrobial coating from the healthcare industry has increased drastically to prevent the spread of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) during the pandemic.

Over 2 million people are affected, and 90,000 people die annually due to HAIs, thereby emerging a major cause for mortality across the world. With the healthcare industry set to cross over USD 200 billion mark due to the growth of smart hospitals and medical tourism, the demand for advanced medical equipment and surgical procedures increases, thereby increasing the application at a rapid pace. MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global antimicrobial coatings market research report includes a detailed segmentation by material type, end-user, geography. The global silver material market expects to reach over USD 3 billion by 2026.

Silver metals are heavily used in various end-user industries, which contribute over 54% of the market share by value. They are used in the antimicrobial coating due to the broad continuum of antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral properties, less toxicity, high efficiency, and long-lasting effect.

In addition, they show low cytotoxicity and immunological response. Therefore, silver nanoparticles are used in the biomedical sector on a wider scale. These materials are finding high applications in medical tomography, molecular diagnostics, and therapeutics such as fabrication of artificial joint replacements, wound dressing, and surgical wire.The healthcare antimicrobial coatings market is expected to reach over USD 3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 7%. The segment accounted for over 54% of the market share in 2020. The healthcare industry is one of the largest end-users. The increasing awareness of hygiene and health safety, growing HAIs cases, and steady increase in chronic orders are stimulating the demand in the healthcare sector.

High touch surfaces in hospitals such as surgical equipment, lift-buttons, bedside railings, and IV poles are coated with antimicrobial solutions to prevent the growth of microbes. Currently, North America is the leading market in the application of antimicrobial medical device coating industry; however, APAC is the fastest-growing region.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Sherwin -Williams, Akzo Nobel NV, PPG Industries, RPM International, and Axalta Coating Systems are the major players in the antimicrobial coatings market and constitute the maximum share of the market.

These companies are at the forefront of delivering innovative and high-quality solutions. Companies have started focusing on sustainability with a commitment to generate more value from fewer resources and turning environmental challenges and societal concerns into product innovations.

Several new players entered the antimicrobial coating market with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. They expect to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in the APAC region, to gain more market share.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What will be the worth of the global antimicrobial coatings market by the end of 2026?2. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the antimicrobial coatings market?3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market?4. Who are the top players in the antimicrobial device coatings market?5. Who are the major end-users for antimicrobial coatings? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.1.1 Inclusions4.1.2 Exclusions4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of The Study4.4 Market Segments4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Material4.4.2 Market Segmentation by End-User Industry4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Geography 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.1.1 Antimicrobial Classification7.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Rising Demand From Healthcare Sector8.2 Increasing Demand From Construction Sector8.3 Accelerating Demand From Food Industry8.4 Growing Demand From Textile Industry 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Emergence Of New Technologies9.2 Innovation In Existing And New Products9.3 High Demand For Controlling HAIs 10 Market Restraints10.1 Health And Environment10.2 Stringent Government Regulations 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Geographic Landscape11.2.1 North America: Key Insights11.2.2 APAC: Key Insights11.2.3 Europe: Key Insights11.2.4 Latin America: Key Insights11.2.5 Middle East & Africa: Key Insights11.2.6 Vendor Analysis11.2.7 Strategic Move11.3 Market Size & Forecast11.4 Five Forces Analysis 12 Material12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Silver-Based Antimicrobial Coating12.4 Copper-Based Antimicrobial Coating12.5 Zinc-Based Antimicrobial Coating12.6 Titanium-Based Antimicrobial Coating12.7 Other Antimicrobial Coatings 13 End-User13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Healthcare Industry13.4 Construction Industry13.5 Food Industry13.6 Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems13.7 Transportation industry

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Vendors

AkzoNobel NV

Axalta Coating System

PPG Industries

Sherwin- Williams

RPM International Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

BASF

Lonza

DowDuPont

Scissent

Burke Industrial Coating

Fiberlock Technologies

Flora Coatings

Nano-Care

Aereus Technologies

Protech-Oxyplast Group (Protech-Oxyplast Powder Coatings)

IBC Coating Technologies

Prism Surface Coating

John Desmond Ltd.

Innovative Chemical Product Group (ICP)

Sono -Tek Corporation

Diamond Vogel

Jamestown Coating Technologies

Weilburger

Kastus

AST Products

BioInteraction

Hydromer

Jotun Group

Inspiraz Technology Pte Ltd

MVX Hitech

