Global Antibody Partnering Terms And Agreements Deal Agreements Report 2020: Contracts By The Leading 25 Big-Pharma Companies

The Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the Antibody partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Antibody partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.This report contains over 1,600 links to online copies of actual Antibody deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Antibody partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Antibody partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2014.In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Antibody technologies and products. Key benefits Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Antibody deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Antibody agreements with real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Antibody contracts enter into by the leading twenty five bigpharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a Antibody agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 - Trends in antibody dealmaking2.1. Introduction2.2. Antibody partnering over the years2.3. Most active antibody dealmakers2.4. Antibody partnering by deal type2.5. Antibody partnering by therapy area2.6. Deal terms for antibody partnering2.6.1 Antibody partnering headline values2.6.2 Antibody deal upfront payments2.6.3 Antibody deal milestone payments2.6.4 Antibody royalty rates Chapter 3 - Leading antibody deals3.1. Introduction3.2. Top antibody deals by value Chapter 4 - Most active antibody dealmakers4.1. Introduction4.2. Most active antibody dealmakers4.3. Most active antibody partnering company profiles Chapter 5 - Antibody contracts dealmaking directory5.1. Introduction5.2. Antibody contracts dealmaking directory Chapter 6 - Antibody dealmaking by technology type Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center7.1. Online partnering7.2. Partnering events7.3. Further reading on dealmaking Appendices

Appendix 1 - Antibody deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Antibody deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation

Appendix 3 - Antibody deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Loan

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Appendix 4 - Antibody deals by therapy area

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Dental

Dermatology

Gastrointestinal

Hematology

Hospital care

Immunology

Infectives

Metabolic

Musculoskeletal

Obstetrics

Oncology

Ophthalmics

Orphan disease

Pediatrics

Psychiatry

Respiratory

Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions

