Global Antibiotics Markets, 2015-2019 & 2020-2030 With 2019 As The Base Year

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibiotics Market 2020-2030 by Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Route of Administration, Drug Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global antibiotics market will reach $63.99 billion by 2030, growing by 3.5% annually over 2020-2030 driven by rising incidences of bacterial infection, growing awareness and need for new drugs and treatment amid the COVID-19 epidemic.Highlighted with 86 tables and 93 figures, this is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global antibiotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global antibiotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Route of Administration, Drug Type, and Region. Based on Drug Class, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Macrolides

Fluoroquinolones

Quinolones

Monobactam

Aminoglycosides

Carbapenem

Other Drug Classes

Based on Action Mechanism, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

Other Mechanisms

Based on Drug Origin, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Natural Antibiotics

Semi-synthetic Antibiotics

Synthetic Antibiotics

Based on Activity Spectrum, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Broad-spectrum Antibiotics

Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics

Based on Route of Administration, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Oral Administration

Intravenous Administration

Other Administration Routes

Based on Drug Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Brand Antibiotics

Generic Antibiotics

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , The Netherlands , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa )

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

