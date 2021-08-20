Global Anti-Viral Fabric Market Assessment & Forecast Report 2021-2026: Analysis Of The $225 Billion Industry With Face Masks Accounting For $73.5 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Viral Fabric Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Products and Region Assessment - Analysis and Forecast, 2021- 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global anti-viral fabric market is expected to grow at a significant rate in various end-use applications with a total addressable market size of $226.92 billion in 2020. Face masks are the leading segment in the anti-viral fabric adoption rate during the forecast years, 2021-2026. Face masks account for the global total addressable market of $73.50 billion in 2020.

Anti-Viral Fabric Market

Copper ion, silver ions, and various other chemicals were being tested for effectively killing the COVID-19 virus on the fabric within some hours of exposure. Several companies have developed new technologies which claim to kill the COVID-19 virus up to 99.9% within the time frame of thirty minutes to two hours.

Several companies have been a success and have patented their technologies, passing all the tests and checks conducted by regulatory and health bodies of regions and countries.

Some of the key companies involved in developing anti-viral technology fabrics are HeiQ Materials AG, Polygiene, Rudolf GmbH, and HealthGaurd Corporation Pty. Ltd.

Anti-Viral Products Market by Product

The anti-viral fabric market has been segmented based on products, namely, face masks, bed linen and spreads, PPE, bath/toilet linen, kitchen linen, upholstery, and flooring linen. The face masks segment is estimated to dominate the global anti-viral fabric market. Face masks are one of the essential items of the new normal lifestyle since 2020. Various companies are coming up with new anti-viral technologies using various new types of advanced materials and technologies to develop anti-viral fabrics for face masks fabrics.

Anti-Viral Products Market by Region

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest share of the global anti-viral fabric market, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region, increased spending by textiles R&D centers, and wide adoption of face masks driven by a large population factor.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest and most prominent developer, manufacturer, and exporter of textiles across the globe. The region has the largest market share for more than 50% of the textile industry.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the futuristic trends in this market, and how is the market expected to change over the forecast years 2021-2026?

What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies that are currently working in the global anti-viral fabric market?

How is the anti-viral fabric market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2026?

What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the global anti-viral fabric market?

Which region is expected to lead the global anti-viral fabric market by 2026?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

What is the adoption rate of anti-viral products in the global market during the forecast period 2021-2026?

Key Market Players

Some of the key companies operating in the market, include

Ascend Performance Materials

Bedgear

Berger Paints

Carrington Textiles Ltd

Diesel S.p.A

Donear Industries Ltd.

D'Decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.

HealthGuard Corporation Pty. Ltd.

HeiQ Materials AG

Hollander Sleep Products

KARMAN

Milliken & Company

Peter England

Polygiene

Rudolf GmbH

SQ Group

Takisada-Nagoya Co., Ltd.

Welspun

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook1.1 Business Drivers1.1.1 Wide-Spread Adoption and Development of Next-Generation Anti-Viral Fabric Technologies1.1.2 Advancement in the Field of Advanced Materials1.2 Business Opportunities1.2.1 Adoption of Anti-Viral Fabric in PPE Kits1.2.2 Adoption of Anti-Viral Fabric Technologies in Consumer and Commercial Industries1.2.3 Asia-Pacific and Japan Market Drives the Home Textiles Demand in the Market1.3 Business Restraints1.3.1 Health Concerns Lead to Slow Adoption Rate of Anti-Viral Fabric in the Market

2 Potential Adoption of Anti-Viral Fabrics in End-Use Sectors2.1 Indexing of End-Use Sectors by Need for Adoption of Antiviral Fabrics

3 Anti-Viral Fabric Products3.1 Global Total Available Market and Percentage Adoption of Anti-Viral Fabrics in Different Products3.2 Face Masks3.3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)3.4 Bed Linen and Spreads3.5 Bath/Toilet Linen3.6 Kitchen Linen3.7 Upholstery3.8 Flooring Textiles3.9 Other Niche Application Areas

4 Region4.1 Potential Market Players in North America4.1.2 Key Factors Promoting the Adoption of Anti-Viral Fabrics in North America4.2 Total Available Market and Percentage Adoption of Anti-Viral Fabrics in Different Products

5 Market - Company Profiles5.1 Company Overview5.1.1 Product/Technology Portfolio5.2 Business Strategies5.2.1 Product Developments

6 Research Methodology

