Global Anti-static Films Market (2019 To 2025) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, And Forecasts

The report on the global anti-static films market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global anti-static films market to grow with a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on anti-static films market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.The report on anti-static films market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global anti-static films market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global anti-static films market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings 1) Drivers

Growing adoption of new technologies in the automotive industry that enhances functionalities

Increasing manufacturing of printed circuit boards and semiconductor parts

Use of anti-static films to protect electronic circuitry components

2) Restraints

Volatile raw material prices

3) Opportunities

Increasing preference for flexible packaging and high-performance applications

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene

Other Material Types

The Global Anti-static Films Market by End-user

Automotive Components

Medical and Pharmaceutical Equipment

Electrical and Electronics

Food

Other End-users

The Global Anti-static Films Market by Application

Bags and Pouches

Liners

Tapes

Wraps

Clamshells

Other Applications

Company Profiles

Achilles Corporation

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc.

Blueridge films, Inc.

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Wiman Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Klockner Pentaplast Group

Sekisui Film Co., Ltd.

What does this report deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the anti-static films market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the anti-static films market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global anti-static films market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methods1.3. Research Approaches 2. Executive Summary2.1. Anti-static Films Market Highlights2.2. Anti-static Films Market Projection2.3. Anti-static Films Market Regional Highlights 3. Global Anti-static Films Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Material Type3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Anti-static Films Market 4. Anti-static Films Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Anti-static Films Market by Material Type5.1. Polyethylene Terephthalate5.2. Polyvinyl Chloride5.3. Polyethylene5.4. Other Material Types 6. Global Anti-static Films Market by End-user6.1. Automotive Components6.2. Medical and Pharmaceutical Equipment6.3. Electrical and Electronics6.4. Food6.5. Other End-users 7. Global Anti-static Films Market by Application7.1. Bags and Pouches7.2. Liners7.3. Tapes7.4. Wraps7.5. Clamshells7.6. Other Applications 8. Global Anti-static Films Market by Region 2019-20258.1. North America8.1.1. North America Anti-static Films Market by Material Type8.1.2. North America Anti-static Films Market by End-user8.1.3. North America Anti-static Films Market by Application8.1.4. North America Anti-static Films Market by Country8.2. Europe8.2.1. Europe Anti-static Films Market by Material Type8.2.2. Europe Anti-static Films Market by End-user8.2.3. Europe Anti-static Films Market by Application8.2.4. Europe Anti-static Films Market by Country8.3. Asia-Pacific8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Anti-static Films Market by Material Type8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Anti-static Films Market by End-user8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Anti-static Films Market by Application8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Anti-static Films Market by Country8.4. RoW8.4.1. RoW Anti-static Films Market by Material Type8.4.2. RoW Anti-static Films Market by End-user8.4.3. RoW Anti-static Films Market by Application8.4.4. RoW Anti-static Films Market by Sub-region 9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Anti-static Films Market9.2. Companies Profiled9.2.1. Achilles Corporation9.2.2. Toyobo Co., Ltd.9.2.3. Kolon Industries, Inc.9.2.4. Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc.9.2.5. Blueridge films, Inc.9.2.6. Toray Plastics (America), Inc.9.2.7. Wiman Corporation9.2.8. Saint-Gobain9.2.9. Klockner Pentaplast Group 9.2.10. Sekisui Film Co., Ltd. 9.2.11. Other companies 10. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ke07jf

