Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market- Bausch Health Companies Inc., Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth
The anti-obesity drugs market is poised to grow by $ 454.51 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the anti-obesity drugs market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. There is an increasing need for drugs that show sustained, long-term efficacy, which, in turn, is providing immense opportunities for vendors in the market to come up with innovative products. The market is driven by a limited number of approved drugs.
The anti-obesity drugs market analysis includes type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the research on drugs that target both obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-obesity drugs market growth during the next few years. The increasing epidemic of obesity and type 2 diabetes is encouraging several researchers and vendors in the market to research on drugs that can counter both obesity and type 2 diabetes.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The anti-obesity drugs market covers the following areas:Anti-obesity Drugs Market SizingAnti-obesity Drugs Market ForecastAnti-obesity Drugs Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gelesis Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Novo Nordisk AS
- RECORDATI S.p.A.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- VIVUS Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Class III anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Class II anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Class I anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market segmentation by Mechanism of Action
- Market segments
- Centrally acting anti-obesity drugs
- Peripherally acting anti-obesity drugs
- Other anti-obesity drugs
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gelesis Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Novo Nordisk AS
- RECORDATI S.p.A.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- VIVUS Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
