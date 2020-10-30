Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Report 2020-2025: Emerging Economies Adopting AML Solutions & Robotic Process Automation In AML And KYC

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market: Focus on Software Type, Deployment Mode, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market: Focus on Software Type, Deployment Mode, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anti-money laundering software industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.12% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. North America dominated the global anti-money laundering software market with a share of 36.4% in 2019. Europe, including the major countries, such as the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, is also the most prominent region for the anti-money laundering software market. In Europe, Germany acquired a major market share in 2020 due to the implementation of certain laws by the government to combat money laundering activities in the country.

Over the past five years, the financial service industry has witnessed far-reaching technology-led transformations, with companies looking for improving the efficiency of their financial departments by incorporating innovative IT solutions. The anti-money laundering software market has witnessed a high growth rate over the years, owing to factors such as the increased need for automated transaction monitoring systems, increased number of wired transactions, and hefty fines for non-compliance with regulatory norms.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the global anti-money laundering (AML) software market size in terms of value from 2019 to 2025 along with CAGR from 2020 to 2025?

What are the different types of AML software and their growth patterns in terms of value in different regions?

Which end-user category is expected to be dominant in the global AML software market during the forecast period?

What are the different deployment modes through which AML software is deployed?

Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the AML software market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the AML software market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings, market analysis, and regional presence?

What are the trends in the global AML software market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces, challenges and opportunities that tend to increase the demand for AML software during the forecast period 2020-2025?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Dynamics1.1 Market Drivers1.1.1 Rise in Volume of Wired Transactions1.1.2 Increased Need for Automated Transaction Monitoring Systems1.1.3 High Adoption of Cloud Services by Financial Sector1.1.4 Implementation of Network Analytics to Streamline Fraud Detection Operations1.1.5 Compliance Requirement With International Regulatory Bodies1.2 Restraints1.2.1 High Cost of AML Software1.2.2 Challenge in Integration of AML Software into Existing Systems1.2.3 Risk of Security Breaches and Cyber Security Threats1.3 Market Opportunities1.3.1 Adoption of Analytics and Machine Learning in AML1.3.2 Anti-Money Laundering Software in Cryptocurrency Market1.3.3 Emerging Economies Adopting AML Solutions1.3.4 Robotic Process Automation in AML and KYC

2 Competitive Landscape2.1 Key Strategies and Partnerships2.1.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations2.1.2 Product Launches2.1.3 Business Expansions2.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions2.1.5 Other Key Developments2.2 Some of AML Software Vendors and Their Offerings2.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019

3 Industry Analysis3.1 Industry Overview3.1.1 Increasing Usage of Cognitive Computing3.1.2 Application in the Graph Analytics3.1.3 Advancement in Machine Learning3.1.4 Robotic Process Automation3.2 Patent Analysis3.3 Consortium, Associations and Regulatory Bodies3.4 Supply Chain Analysis3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Anti-Money laundering Software Market3.5.1 Some Advanced AML Software in U.K.

4 Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market, 2019-20254.1 Assumptions and Limitations4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market, by Deployment Mode5.1 Market Overview5.2 On-Premises5.3 Cloud-Based

6 Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market, by Software Type6.1 Market Overview6.2 Transaction Monitoring Software6.3 Currency Transaction Reporting Software6.4 Customer Identity Management Software (CIM)6.5 Compliance Management Software6.6 Sanction Screening Software and Case Management Software

7 Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market, by End User7.1 Market Overview7.2 IT and Telecommunications7.3 Healthcare7.4 Transportation and Logistics7.5 BFSI7.6 Defense and Government7.7 Retail7.8 Energy and Utilities7.9 Others

8 Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market, by Region

9 Company Profiles

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

AML Partners

BAE Systems

CaseWare RCM Inc.

Experian PLC

FICO

Fiserv, Inc.

Global Radar

Infrasoft Technologies Ltd.

Lexis Nexis

NICE Actimize

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Targens GmbH

Temenos

