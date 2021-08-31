Global Anti-Drone Technology Markets, 2021-2027 - Apprehensions Related To Public Safety And High Cost, Constraints The Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Drone Technology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Anti-Drone Technology Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Anti-Drone Technology estimated at US$623.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Laser System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27.2% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Kinetic System segment is readjusted to a revised 25.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $186.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.2% CAGRThe Anti-Drone Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$186.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$537.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.1% and 22.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.1% CAGR. Electronic System Segment to Record 24.5% CAGRIn the global Electronic System segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$155.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$719.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$367.5 Million by the year 2027. Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured):

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Anti-Drone: An Industry Overview

Military & Defense: The Largest of the Anti-Drone Market by Vertical

Laser Systems to Witness Fastest Growth Globally

Americas to Lead the Anti-Drone Market

Rising Illicit Activities and Terrorism, and Incidences of Security Breach Propels the Market for Anti-Drones

Concerns Related to Aerial Attacks among Government and Public Contributes towards Evolution of Anti-Drone Measures

Stringent Government Regulations for Deploying Anti-Drone System Hinders the Market Growth

Apprehensions related to Public Safety and High Cost, Constraints the Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Anti-Drone: An Introduction

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

