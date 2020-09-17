Global Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Forecast To Reach $83.8 Billion By 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the demand for anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market which play a critical role in the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.

The global anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market is expected to grow from $52 billion in 2019 to $77.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.8%. The respiratory drugs market witnessed significant growth mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The fact that Covid-19 is essentially a respiratory ailment has boosted the market growth. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 and reach $83.8 billion in 2023.

Markets Covered:

Type Of Drug Class: Combination Drugs; Bronchodilators; Monoclonal Antibodies; Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Branded; Generics Companies Mentioned: GlaxoSmithKline plc.; AstraZeneca plc.; Boehringer Ingelheim; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Novartis

, , , , , , , , UK, , , . Regions: Asia Pacific , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , North America , South America , Middle East , Africa .

, , , , , , . Time-series: Two five-year periods, one three-year period and one six-year period.

Two five-year periods, one three-year period and one six-year period. Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Companies Mentioned

Novartis AG

Merck & Co

GlaxoSmithKline

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

AstraZeneca

Roche

Teva Pharmaceutical

Vectura

Pfizer

Abbott

Mylan

Allergan

Cipla

Akorn

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jpwm00

