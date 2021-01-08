Global Anode Material For Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Markets, 2020-2030: Focus On Silicon Compound, Amorphous Carbon, Lithium-titanate Oxide (LTO), Artificial Graphite, And Natural Graphite

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anode Material for Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market Research Report: By Type, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Technology - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anode material for automotive lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market is predicted to generate a revenue of $1,348.6 million by 2030, increasing from $707.2 million in 2019, progressing at a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030)The reducing prices of anode materials and rising sales of electric vehicles are the major driving factors of the market. In terms of type, the market is divided into silicon compound, amorphous carbon, lithium-titanate oxide (LTO), artificial graphite, and natural graphite.Out of these, the artificial graphite division held the major share of the anode material for automotive Li-ion battery market in 2019, and is predicted to retain its dominance during the forecast period as well. This material has a number of advantages over other anode materials, including better recycling performance, improved power output and/or energy density, and lower cost. The LTO division is projected to progress at the fastest pace during the forecast period.Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the market during the historical period (2014-2019), and it is further projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles, owing to the enhanced government, especially in China, is leading to the growth of the regional domain. The demand for anode material in the region is also growing due to the surging environmental concerns and lower total cost of ownership for electric vehicles as compared to conventional vehicles.Hence, the market is being driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and rising investments in the domain. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background1.1 Research Objectives1.2 Market Definition1.3 Research Scope1.4 Key Stakeholders Chapter 2. Research Methodology2.1 Secondary Research2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Data Triangulation2.5 Assumptions for the Study Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Type4.1.1.1 Artificial graphite4.1.1.2 Natural graphite4.1.1.3 Amorphous carbon4.1.1.4 LTO4.1.1.5 Silicon compound4.1.2 By Vehicle Type4.1.2.1 Two-wheeler4.1.2.2 Passenger car4.1.2.3 Commercial vehicle4.1.3 By Vehicle Technology4.1.3.1 HEV4.1.3.2 PHEV4.1.3.3 BEV4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Trends4.2.1.1 Inflow of investments4.2.2 Drivers4.2.2.1 Increasing sales of electric vehicles4.2.2.1.1 Rising environmental concerns4.2.2.1.2 Government support for the adoption of electric vehicles4.2.2.2 Continuous reduction in prices of anode materials4.2.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.2.3 Restraints4.2.3.1 High cost of lithium-ion batteries4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.2.4 Opportunities4.2.4.1 Introduction of silicon-carbon-based anodes4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis Chapter 5. Impact of COVID-19 on the Market5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Anode Material for Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast6.1 By Type6.2 By Vehicle Type6.3 By Vehicle Technology6.4 By Region Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast Chapter 10. LAMEA Market Size and Forecast Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape11.1 List of Players and Their Offerings11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players11.3.1 Product Launches11.3.2 Partnerships11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisition11.3.4 Facility Expansion11.3.5 Other Developments Chapter 12. Company Profiles12.1 Business Overview12.2 Product and Service Offerings12.3 Key Financial Summary

POSCO

3M Co.

Co. Kureha Corp.

NEI Corporation

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Company Limited

Nichia Corporation

Umicore SA

Johnson Matthey PLC

