Global Announces Greenlights For New Seasons Of Original Scripted Series Family Law And Departure

New Legal Drama Family Law Nabs Early Renewal Ahead of Season 1 Premiere with Season 2 Production Now Underway

Global Greenlights Award-Winning Event Series Departure for a Third Season with Production Starting Later This Year

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Following Corus Entertainment's specialty network greenlights and renewals, today, Globalannounced new season greenlights for its original scripted series Family Law (Season 2) and Departure (Season 3). With production on Season 2 now underway in Vancouver, the renewal of new legal drama Family Law comes ahead of its premiere, which is set to debut on Global later this year. Similarly, Season 2 of the critically acclaimed ratings juggernaut Departure will also air later this year, with Season 3 set to begin production this fall.

"Global's roster of original scripted dramas demonstrates our commitment to creating the highest quality content, supporting our homegrown voices, and working with our industry-leading partners," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "With this announcement today, we continue to expand our library of original content, telling distinctively Canadian stories that resonate with audiences from coast to coast."

Produced by SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions, and created by Canadian award-winning author Susin Nielsen, Family Law is a one-hour legal drama that follows Abigail 'Abby' Bianchi ( Jewel Staite) navigating her new life with her family including Abby's father Harry Svensson ( Victor Garber), her half- brother Daniel Svensson ( Zach Smadu), and half-sister Lucy Svensson ( Genelle Williams). The second season sees each character develop as they face new personal challenges, as well as take on an incredible lineup of cases. Season 2 will also feature many exciting guest stars including Paul Sun-Hyung Lee ( Kim's Convenience) and Catherine Fitch ( Murdoch Mysteries).

Award-winning event series Departure also receives a greenlight for a third season with production set to begin this fall. Season 3 will follow the aftermath of a deadly ferry accident with additional details including filming location and casting for Season 3 to be announced at a later date.

Global's lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime on GlobalTV.com, the Global TV App, and STACKTV.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and at watch.globaltv.com.

Stay tuned for more Corus content announcements in the coming weeks including updates across scripted and new pickups for the 2021/22 season. For the latest updates, visit www.corusent.com.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

About Lark Productions

Lark Productions is an award-winning television production company creating exceptional programming that partners and travels internationally. Lark develops and produces both scripted & unscripted content and enjoys a distribution and development deal with NBCUniversal International.

Established in Vancouver in 2010, Lark's productions include legal drama Family Law for Corus Entertainment and eOne, spy drama Fortunate Son for CBC in association with NBCUniversal International Studios, CSA-nominated Motive (CTV, USA Network), the hit formats The Real Housewives of Toronto (Slice) and The Real Housewives of Vancouver (Slice), Crash Gallery (CBC), Paramedics: Life on the Line (Knowledge Network), Emergency Room: Life + Death at VGH (Knowledge Network, Discovery Fit), and High Moon (SYFY).

About SEVEN24 Films

SEVEN24 Films is an independent film and television production company whose work has spanned over two decades. Executive Producers Tom Cox and Jordy Randall have produced dramatic series, mini-series, television movies and feature films garnering over one hundred industry awards and nominations.

In addition to the two-time People's Choice Award winning series, Wynonna Earp on Syfy and CTV Sci-Fi, current projects include: Family Law, a one-hour legal series for Global, JANN, the #1 new comedy on CTV and now launching on Hulu, and the hit family series Heartland, the longest running one-hour series in Canadian history, now in its fifteenth season for CBC, Netflix and UPtv.

SEVEN24's focus on integration of scripted programming with interactive content and social media has helped make Heartland and Wynonna Earp two of the most dynamic scripted television projects in the digital space.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is an award-winning creator and producer of original content for television, film, and digital. Shaftesbury's current slate includes 14 seasons of Murdoch Mysteries for CBC, Acorn TV, and UKTV, four seasons of critically acclaimed horror series Slasher, four seasons of Hudson & Rex for Citytv/Rogers Sports and Media, and several new primetime series including Departure for Global/Corus Entertainment and NBC Universal, Dead Still for RTÉ, Acorn TV, and Citytv/Rogers Sports and Media, and The Sounds for CBC, Acorn TV, and Sky NZ. Building on a library of award-winning kids' programs, Shaftesbury also has an extensive slate of new kids and family programming including The Solutioneers, Miikshi, What the Stink?!, and Emerald Code. Shaftesbury's in-house, Emmy Award-winning immersive and branded entertainment studio, Shaftesbury XR, works with broadcasters and brands to create ground-breaking stories and games in digital, virtual, augmented, and mixed reality.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.