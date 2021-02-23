Global Announces Eight Premium Sponsors Joining New Season Of Big Brother Canada

New Series Sponsors Include Sunlight, Weber, and Muskoka Spirits Alongside First-Ever Custom Integration in Canada with TikTok OLG, Expedia, Wendy's ®, and SkipTheDishes Return to the Big Brother Canada House for More Integrated Action Grand Prize...

Big Brother Canada Premieres March 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Global and Available to Stream Live and On Demand With STACK TV or the Global TV App

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Global is pleased to announce eight first-rate sponsors, including four new and four returning, for Season 9 of Big Brother Canada. The Global Original hit series welcomes back Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), Expedia, Wendy's®and SkipTheDishes, and salutes first-time sponsors TikTok, Sunlight, Weber, and Muskoka Spirits to the new season. Continuing to showcase the most unique and clever integrations on TV, this season Big Brother Canada's sponsors are primed to bolster the show's twists, challenges, prizing, and more.

"As we head into the ninth season of Big Brother Canada, we are absolutely thrilled with the client response and can't wait to debut their custom integrations," said Barb McKergow, Senior Vice President, National Advertising, Corus Entertainment. "This series is the perfect promotional vehicle for top-quality brands to create some of TV's most innovative and advanced multiplatform integrations, and Season 9 will be no exception."

Big Brother Canada's series sponsors are sold, created, and customized through Corus Tempo, Corus' full-service marketing and creative team. Utilizing a vast range of multiplatform Corus assets to design and execute custom integrated marketing programs for clients, Corus Tempo leads each campaign with insights and strategic brand solutions that range from short and long form branded content to sponsorships, talent endorsements and integrations. As one of the most social shows on the planet, reaching over 17,000,000 in Season 7, Big Brother Canada's social media platforms, including the brand new TikTok feed, are powered by so.da, Corus Entertainment's in-house, award-winning social and digital agency.

THE BIG EIGHT

OLG (RETURNING) Returningfor another season, OLG offers houseguests a new custom "Play Room" - a modern-styled area for houseguests to relax and strategize about winning the season, outfitted with a digitally integrated table hockey game with scorekeeping displayed on screens in the room. In addition, takeover week is back in a never-seen-before format where OLG will sponsor the HOH and POV competitions, plus a special task - all in one week!

The Big Brother Canada OLG Fantasy Poolalso returns for a second year featuring a weekly experience for Ontario fans to make predictions and earn chances to win big prizes. Led by the incomparable #BBCAN6 houseguest Erica Hill, each week she will share questions while keeping players up to date on results and winning moments all season long.

Expedia (RETURNING)After coming on board last season, Expedia also returns this year as part of the grand prize offering with an unforgettable vacation for two. Houseguests will also be swept away to experience the best of what Canada has to offer from coast-to-coast-to-coast in a new room featuring some of the best Canadian destinations. Season 9 will also include a custom Expedia challenge that will definitely pull at the houseguests' heartstrings.

TikTok (NEW) TikTok joins the Big Brother Canada family as a new sponsor and the first short-form video platform to program directly into the show. #BBCAN fans will experience the cultural moments that start on TikTok through a custom screen inside the #BBCAN9 house that will feature special guests throughout the season and houseguests will participate in a TikTok POV challenge. TikTok will be home to "After the Eviction" - an extension to Arisa's in-show interviews, providing exclusive live access to the houseguests directly following their eviction every Thursday. Follow the Big Brother Canada TikTok account @BigBrotherCA and the TikTok Canada Newsroom to learn more and get behind the scenes access to content, 24/7.

Sunlight (NEW)Also new this season is Sunlight. As a trusted Canadian brand for over 100 years, Sunlight is rewarding the #BBCAN9 winner with a cash prize of $10,000, and will be stocking the house with its dish detergent and laundry care products to keep the house clean. In addition, the season will include a custom task and reward that will also help keep the house and houseguests looking fresh - all with the power of Sunlight! Then on social, the first four evicted houseguests are "coming clean" as they read funny tweets about themselves from fans on Twitter.

Wendy's ® (RETURNING) Returning for a fourth consecutive year with the show, longstanding #BBCAN brand partner Wendy's ® is back with the coveted and satisfying "Drive Thru" pantry - and this time it's going virtual! Featuring fan-favourite items including 100% Fresh Never Frozen Canadian Beef hamburgers, Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, Frostys ®, Salads made fresh daily with Greenhouse Grown Canadian Lettuce, and more, houseguests will place their orders on a tablet and receive a special video message from home once their order is ready.

SkipTheDishes (RETURNING) SkipTheDishes also returns with "Skip the Slop" where fans vote for one of the four Have-Nots to "Skip The Slop" for the week and order a special meal just for them, delivered by SkipTheDishes.

Weber (NEW) New sponsor WeberGrills will heat things up by putting the houseguests' grilling skills to the test. Discover what's possible as Weber will help transform the #BBCAN9 outdoor space with its legendary grills and give the houseguests the chance to win a grilling party for the entire house - and a Weber grill for themselves!

Weber will also reward the Season 9 winner with $10,000 worth of its industry-leading grills, tools, and accessories to help them discover what's possible at home! Viewers can follow the action on Weber Canada's social media pages for #BBCAN9 themed content, contests and more!

Muskoka Spirits (NEW)Rounding out the Season 9 sponsors is Muskoka Spirits. With Hard Sparkling Water as refreshing as the region they're from, Muskoka Spirits will have houseguests toasting to their #BBCAN9 adventures and to an epic Season!

Big Brother Canada premieres Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT followed by the first eviction Thursday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes continue to air Mondays ( 9 p.m. ET/PT), Wednesdays ( 7 p.m. ET/PT), and Thursdays ( 8 p.m. ET/PT). Season 9 houseguests are vying for a grand prize of $100,000 cash, $10,000 worth of grills and grilling accessories courtesy of Weber, $10,000 powered by Sunlight and an unforgettable vacation for two from Expedia.

For the full 360° experience, fans can visit BigBrotherCanada.ca to access the free live feeds, hit-and-miss moments from the show, houseguest interviews, live show votes, and more, beginning early March. Stream Season 9 along with past seasons on the Global TV App and STACKTV.

…and that's not all! More BIG news is coming this week as Global announces the houseguests for Season 9 of Big Brother Canada.

