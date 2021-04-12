Global Animal Protein Ingredients Market Report 2020-2026

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Protein Ingredients Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The animal protein ingredients market is evaluated at US$30.796 billion for the year 2020 growing at a CAGR of 4.88% reaching the market size of US$40.990 billion by the year 2026.Animal protein ingredients refer to those types of ingredients that are derived from animal sources. The market is projected to witness a healthy growth owing to the growing consumption of protein products in both developed and developing economies of the globe due to growing awareness among the millennials about healthy and nutritious diet. Since protein is considered as one of the most essential part of the diet as it helps to build, repair, and maintain the body's structures.

A human body possesses proteins throughout the body in muscles and organs to the bones, skin, and hair, however, the incapability of the body to store proteins unlike other macronutrients is a key factor for protein intake through the diet. Higher nutrition content in animal-based products is one of the major factors that has led to a high demand for animal protein ingredients, thus playing a major role in amplifying the market growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, the wide applications of these products in the animal feed industry is anticipated to propel the business growth opportunities for the market players over the course of the next five years. Furthermore, increased consumption of dietary supplements due to health benefits associated with it particularly among the millennials and athletes to enhance their muscle building and performance is also supplementing the demand during the given time frame.

The growing participation by food companies in the R&D investments for the launch of new and enhanced foods with high protein content coupled with launch of new and enhanced product by protein manufacturers further provides an impetus for the market growth in the near future.However, the increasing concerns regarding the killing of animals in many countries coupled with the growing consumption of plant-based protein products owing to shifting consumer preferences towards veganism is anticipated to be one of the prominent factors that may hamper the market growth in the long run.

Also, diseases associated with animals such as bird flu and swine flu in many parts of the world has further led to an inclination of consumers towards plant-based protein products. Thus, the issues regarding the safety of animal protein ingredients may inhibit the growth to some extent over the coming years.On the other hand, the advent of COVID-19 may have a moderate positive impact on the market particularly during the short run since increased awareness among consumers across both developed and developing economies to boost their immunity with an aim to mitigate the risk of infection will expand the consumption of dietary supplements and nutritional food products.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1. Market Definition1.2. Market Segmentation 2. Research Methodology2.1. Research Data2.2. Assumptions 3. Executive Summary3.1. Research Highlights 4. Market Dynamics4.1. Market Drivers4.2. Market Restraints4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis 5. Animal Protein Ingredients Market Analysis, by Type5.1. Introduction5.2. Bone Meal5.3. Blood Meal5.4. Feather Meal5.5. Others 6. Animal Protein Ingredients Market Analysis, by Application6.1. Introduction6.2. Food and Beverages6.3. Dietary Supplements6.4. Infant Formulations6.5. Animal Feed6.6. Others 7. Animal Protein Ingredients Market Analysis, by Geography7.1. Introduction7.2. North America7.3. South America7.4. Europe7.5. Middle East and Africa7.6. Asia Pacific 8. Competitive Environment and Analysis8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix 9. Company Profiles9.1. Cargill, Incorporated9.2. ADM9.3. Valley Proteins, Inc.9.4. Kerry Group plc9.5. GELITA AG9.6. Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd.9.7. Arla Foods Ingredients Group9.8. The Scoular Company9.9. FrieslandCampina Ingredients9.10. Kewpie CorporationFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i67csc

