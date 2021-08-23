Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Blanver Farmoquimica E Farmaceutica, Changzhou Yabang-Qh Pharmachem, Eli Lilly & Co, Excel Industries

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market (2021-2026) by Business, Indication, Synthesis, Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis"...

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market (2021-2026) by Business, Indication, Synthesis, Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is estimated to be USD 16.12 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23. 63 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.95%. Market DynamicsThe global animal health active pharmaceutical ingredients market is being driven by increasing animal healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising focus on animal well-being, an increase in the number of animal healthcare NGOs, increased pet adoption, and unmet medical needs.

In addition, as the economies are growing, more governments and pharmaceutical firms are investing in animal healthcare, and the rising research and development activities and the growing focus on innovations are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of global animal health active pharmaceutical ingredients market.However, the market's development is being restrained by rising costs and the Government's regulatory prohibitions on the animal pharmaceuticals industry. Market Segmentation

The Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is segmented further based on Business, Indication, Synthesis, Type, End-User, and Geography.

By Business, the market is classified into captive API and merchant API. Amongst the two, the captive API segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Indication, the market is classified as anti-infective, antiparasitics, and NSAIDS & anesthetics. Amongst all, the anti-infective segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Synthesis, the market is classified as biotech and synthetic. Amongst the two, the biotech segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Type, the market is classified as branded and generic. Amongst the two, the branded segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By End User, the market is classified as pet care hospitals, retail, and specialty pharmacies. Amongst all, the pet care hospitals segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

INROADS partners with Zoetis for diversity opportunities in animal health. - 9th February 2021 .

. Olon S.p.A., a world-leading active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and generics supplier, announced Capua BioServices S.p.A., a global provider of CDMO services in the field of microbial fermentation.- 25th January 2019 .

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary3.1 Introduction3.2 Market Size and Segmentation3.3 Market Outlook 4 Market Influencers4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Pets 4.1.2 Increase in the Number of Animal Healthcare NGOs 4.2 Restraints4.2.1 Risk Associated with Animal Health APIs 4.2.2 High Investment 4.3 Opportunities 4.3.1 Growing Research and Development for New Products4.4 Challenges4.4.1 Limited Awareness Towards Animal Health 4.5 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Regulatory Scenario5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Business6.1 Introduction6.2 Captive API 6.3 Merchant API 7 Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Indication7.1 Introduction7.2 Anti-infectives7.3 Antiparasitic7.4 NSAIDs & Anesthetics 8 Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Synthesis8.1 Introduction8.2 Biotech 8.3 Synthetic 9 Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Branded9.3 Generic 10 Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By End User10.1 Introduction10.2 Pet Care Hospitals10.3 Retail 10.4 Specialty pharmacies 11 Global Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Geography 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Competitive Quadrant12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Strategic Initiatives 12.3.1 M&A and Investments12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements 13 Company Profiles

Blanver Farmoquimica E Farmaceutica S.A

Changzhou Yabang-Qh Pharmachem Co., Ltd

Eli Lilly & Co

Excel Industries Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Huvepharma

Indukern, S.A

Lonza Group AG

NGL Fine Chem Ltd

Ningxia Tairui Pharma CO. Ltd

Ofichem BV

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Limited

Ourofino Saude Animal

P&R SpA (Olon SpA)

Sanofi Winthrop Industrie (CEPiA)

Sequent Scientific Ltd

Shaanxi Hanjiang Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd

Shanghai Pharmtech Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Zoetis Inc.

