Global Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Report 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market by Type, Animal, By Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market are growing at CAGR of ~6.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2026.

There are two major factors are driving the market such as increasing research and development practices to develop antibiotics & hormones and non-antibiotic growth enhancers, and rise in climate change and animal epidemics. The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers are type of chemicals and drugs which enhance the growth of animals. Majorly these enhancers help to digest food more effectively and enable animals to grow faster which improves the productivity of the animals. In addition to this these chemicals and drugs provide protection against various types of microbial diseases among animals. The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market is growing rapidly due to increasing focus on poultry, livestock and agriculture sector across the world. Globally these drugs are used as growth supplements for the animals' weight increase. These supplements also increase the productivity of the animals by increasing the production of milk ruminants. The global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market is driven by growing consumption of meat across the world and increasing disposable income of the people. In addition to this the growing population across the world also fuel the demand for food from animal sources. In the animal type segment, the poultry segment accounted largest market share in animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market due to increasing demand for meat and egg, and advanced diet plans in poultry farming. Further, based on the type of chemical/drug segment the non-antibiotic segment accounted for the largest share in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market due to its economic benefits, wide range of substances, environmental sustainability and increasing regulations on antibiotics and hormones. Moreover, animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market segmented by four regions including North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Further the regional analysis includes country level analysis for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers. Asia Pacific is one of the major contributors in the market due to high population as well as a large number of animal product companies in this region. North America is accounted second largest share in the market due to increasing awareness about animal growth and performance enhancers and increase in livestock population. Globally these animal growth promoters and performance enhancers plays an important role in the agricultural sector due increasing income from the livestock and poultry farming. Which increase the demand for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers. However, the stringent government rules and regulations in some regions for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers hinders the demand for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers. Lack of awareness among end-users about animal growth promoters & performance enhancers is the major challenges for the market. However, the increasing investment in research and development activities for the development of natural growth promoters & performance enhancers give new opportunities for the market players in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market to solidify their presence. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Industry Overview2.2. Industry Trends 3. Market Snapshot3.1. Market Definition3.2. Market Outlook3.3. PEST Analysis3.4. Porter Five Forces3.5. Related Markets 4. Market Characterisitics4.1. Market Evolution4.2. Market Trends and Impact4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market4.4. Regulatory Impact4.5. Market Segmentation4.6. Market Dynamics4.6.1. Drivers4.6.2. Restraints4.6.3. Opportunities4.7. DRO - Impact Analysis 5. Animal Type: Market Size & Analysis5.1. Overview5.2. Poultry5.3. Swine,5.4. Livestock5.5. Aquatic animals5.6. Other animals 6. Type of Drug: Market Size & Analysis6.1. Overview6.2. Antibiotic Growth Promoters6.3. Non-Antibiotics6.3.1. Prebiotics & Probiotics6.3.2. Phytogenics6.3.3. Feed Enzymes6.3.4. Hormones 7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia Pacific7.5. Rest of the World 8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis8.2. Market Developments8.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships8.4. Product Launches and execution 9. Vendor Profiles9.1. Elanco Animal Health Inc9.1.1. Overview9.1.2. Product Offerings9.1.3. Geographic Revenue9.1.4. Business Units9.1.5. Developments9.1.6. SWOT Analysis9.1.7. Business Strategy9.2. Royal DSM N.V9.3. Cargill, Inc9.4. Merck & Co., Inc9.5. Alltech, Inc9.6. Vetoquinol9.7. Bupo Animal Health9.8. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company9.9. Chr. Hansen9.10. Novus International, Inc 10. Companies to Watch10.1. Erber AG10.1.1. Overview10.1.2. Market10.1.3. Business Strategy10.2. Kemin Industries10.3. Associated British Foods PLC10.4. Nutreco, Erber AG10.5. BASF SE10.6. Phibro Animal Health Corporation10.7. Evonik Industries AG10.8. Bluestar Adisseo Company10.9. Land O'lakes, Inc10.10. Lallemand Inc. 11. Analyst OpinionFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kynl5u

