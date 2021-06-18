Global Animal Genetics Market (2021 To 2026) - Untapped Market Potential In Developing Countries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Genetics Market by Products & Services (Live Animals (Poultry, Porcine, Bovine, Canine) Genetic Material (Semen (Bovine, Porcine), Embryo (Bovine, Equine)) Genetic Testing (DNA Testing, DNA Typing, Genetic Traits Testing)) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal genetics market is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2026 from USD 5.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is driven by the increasing consumption of animal-derived protein, growing global population & rapid urbanization, growing focus on identifying superior breeds, increased adoption of genetic services to prevent genetic diseases & business loss, and increased adoption of advanced genetic technologies. On the other hand, the shortage of skilled professionals in veterinary research, and emergence of alternatives like lab-based meat are some factors restraining market growth.

The live animals accounted for the largest share of the animal genetics market in 2020.

Based on products and services, the animal genetics market has been segmented into live animals, genetics materials, and animal genetic testing services. The factors attributing to the large revenue of the live animals segment include the high demand for live animals for breeding purposes. The introduction of disease-resistant animals has further boosted the demand for live animals, as they are economically viable for owners and increase their profitability.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Europe accounted for the largest share of the animal genetics market in 2020. Better accessibility to technologies and well-established distribution channels, the growing demand for livestock food products, high intake of animal-derived proteins, and increasing animal welfare activities in the developed countries of Europe and North America account for their larger market shares.

4 Premium Insights4.1 Growth Potential of the Animal Genetics Market4.2 Asia-Pacific Animal Genetics Market4.3 Animal Genetics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities4.4 Regional Mix: Animal Genetics Market (2019-2026)

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Market Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Consumption of Animal-Derived Protein and Dairy Products5.2.1.2 Growing Global Population and Rapid Urbanization5.2.1.3 Increasing Customer Awareness5.2.1.4 Increased Demand for Companion Animals5.2.1.5 Genetic Services to Prevent Genetic Diseases and Business Loss5.2.1.6 Increased Adoption of Advanced Genetic Technologies5.2.2 Market Restraints5.2.2.1 The Emergence of Alternative Such as Lab-Based Meat5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Untapped Market Potential in Developing Countries5.2.3.2 Innovations in Phenotyping Services5.2.3.3 Significant Investments in R&D and Expansions by Key Players5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Need for Specific Breeding Programs for Breeds with Inferior Economic Performance5.2.4.2 Economic Sustainability in Local Breeds5.2.4.3 African Swine Fever Outbreak in China and Further Spread5.2.4.4 Shortage of Skilled Professionals in Veterinary Research

