Global Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Report 2021: Amid The COVID-19 Crisis, The Market Is Projected To Reach A Revised Size Of $47.7 Billion By 2027

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market to Reach $47.7 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices estimated at US$ 32.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 47.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Respiratory Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$ 30.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anesthesia Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGRThe Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 8.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 10 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Historic Review for Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR World 15-Year Perspective for Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Respiratory Devices by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Historic Review for Respiratory Devices by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR World 15-Year Perspective for Respiratory Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

, , , , , , , and for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Anesthesia Devices by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Historic Review for Anesthesia Devices by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR World 15-Year Perspective for Anesthesia Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40

