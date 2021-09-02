Global And United States Municipal Water Treatment Technology Market Report 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global market for advanced municipal water treatment technologies is estimated to grow from $13.7 billion in 2021 to reach $20.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The North American market for advanced municipal water treatment technologies is estimated to grow from $4.6 billion in 2021 to reach $7.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The Asia-Pacific market for advanced municipal water treatment technologies is estimated to grow from $4.9 billion in 2021 to reach $7.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report examines the market for four categories of advanced municipal water treatment: filtration technology, ultraviolet irradiation, ozone disinfection, and some novel advanced oxidation processes (chlorination). Five-year projections are provided for market activity and value.

The report will provide a detailed analysis of key trends and opportunities that will aid in the growth of the market. It will also analyze the major challenges faced by the municipal water treatment industry. Technological trends, industry structure, pricing considerations, R&D, government regulations, company profiles, and competitive technologies are also included in the study.

For the membrane technologies used in desalination, a growing water shortage in many areas is also a major factor in the industry's future. The growing global water shortage is one of the most serious crises of the twenty-first century. While water supply has always been a critical issue in the arid Middle East, U.S. water shortages are a more recent and frightening prospect. Reverse osmosis (RO) desalination of brackish (mixed salt and fresh) water and seawater can bring increased potable supplies at a surprisingly low cost. Electrodialysis reversal (EDR) and nanofiltration (NF) also have a niche in converting brackish water to fresh.

As an alternative to imposing a physical barrier to pathogens, potable water also can be rid of the most dangerous disease microbes through disinfection; this is most commonly accomplished by adding chlorine. The discovery that chlorine can create harmful by-products in the presence of organics in surface water feeds has led to a range of replacement disinfectants including ozone, UV, and some novel oxidants.

The report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on advanced technologies for the municipal water treatment market, particularly in the U.S. The section will include the impact of COVID-19 on demand and supply of municipal water treatment technologies, price impact, and various strategic decisions taken by the government to boost the market.

Some of the novel treatment technologies included in the report are chloramines, chlorine dioxide, on-site sodium hypochlorite, and mixed oxidants. Market size and estimations for these novel treatment technologies are provided only for the U.S. market, not for the global market.

The Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the advanced municipal water treatment market size (in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by filtration technology, type of disinfection system, and region

Discussion of the major market dynamics (DROs) for municipal water treatment, technological trends, industry structure, pricing considerations, R&D activities, government regulations, and competitive technologies within the marketplace

Coverage of membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology as a subsegment of the filtration technology segment

Information on water supply enhancement, augmentation, and beneficial reuse; coverage of enhanced regulatory compliance and current wastewater infrastructure statuses

Highlights of the impact of COVID-19 on the advanced municipal water treatment technologies market, particularly in the U.S.

An updated list of mergers, acquisitions, product launches, divestitures, and achievements that have taken place in the recent years

Insight into the growth development strategies of key market players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

Descriptive company profiles of all the leading manufacturers of advanced water treatment technologies. Major players including 3M Co., Alfa Laval, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koch Separation Solutions, Pall Corp., Toray Industries Inc., and Xylem, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

History of Drinking Water Treatment

Overview of Advanced Municipal Water Treatment Technologies

Environmental Technology Verification

Drinking Water Treatment Requirements

Continued Reliance on Chlorine

Costs of Converting to Non-chlorine Disinfection

The Multibarrier Approach

Market Dynamics

Regulatory Landscape

Safe Drinking Water Act

The Stage 2 Disinfection By-Products Rule

Chemical Security

Impact of COVID-19

Impact on Demand

Impact on Supply

Price Impact

Conclusion

Chapter 4 U.S. Market for Municipal Water Treatment

Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment

Needs Associated with the SDWA

Federal Investment in Clean Water

The Private Activity Bond Initiative

State Budgets

Municipal Budgets

Water Availability and Usage in the U.S.

Public Water Supply

Community Water Systems

Climate Change

Potable Water Cost

Water Reuse

Chapter 5 U.S. Market Breakdown by Type of Filtration Technology

Membrane Filtration (Non-MBR)

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Nanofiltration (NF)

Electrodialysis Reversal (EDR)

Microfiltration (MF)

Ultrafiltration (UF)

Microfiltration Membrane Bioreactors (MBRs)

Chapter 6 U.S. Market Breakdown by Type of Disinfection System

Ozone

Ultraviolet Light

UV Lamps

Novel Disinfection Technologies

Novel Treatment Technologies

Chapter 7 Global Market for Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Company Share Analysis: Global

Major Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

3M

Alfa Laval

Aquion, Inc.

Cdg Environmental

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Electrolytic Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Llc

Hydranautics (A Nitto Group Company)

Industrie De Nora S.P.A.

Koch Separation Solutions

Ozotech Inc.

Pall Corp.

Suez Group

Toray Industries, Inc.

Triple O Systems, Inc.

Westech Engineering Llc

Wigen Water Technologies

Xylem, Inc.

