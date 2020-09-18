Global And North America Team Collaboration Market 2020-2024 With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 - Remote Working Hiking Use Of Team Collaboration Tools

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Team Collaboration Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Team Collaboration Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024) provides detailed analysis of market size in terms of value, segment and user penetration followed by detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19.

UCC or unified communication and collaboration is the service which delivers multiple communication methods. Such as Business phone system, Voicemail, Instant message, Chat, Fax, Conference call bridge, Video conferencing, IVR and more. Unified communication and collaboration is also capable of integrating e-mail, web applications, social media, and business tools on cloud. Seamless connection of global business locations alongside enabling effective team-collaboration are crucial benefits of UCC tools for organizations. For this reason, UCC is the backbone of team collaboration.UCC is composed of many benefits such as improved work quality, faster services, enhanced employee flexibility, reduced expenditure, etc. On the basis of services, UCC is categorized into three services: UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS. Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) is responsible for cloud based delivery of voice chats, emails, chats, etc. It can be either subscribed or free. Whereas, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) offer customer service solutions and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provide API's and software tools for developers to add real-time cloud.A few of the top UCC systems are cloud based UC, video UC, webRTC, mobile UC, lync, etc. Some major advantages of applying UCC for communication systems are greater flexibility, tech-savvy, beneficial for remote or working from home employees and easy for new trainees.The global team collaboration market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2020-2024). The market is supported by various growth drivers, such as growth in enterprise customers, growing penetration of smartphones and large scale investment, favorable changes to accounting standards, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, hyper converged network, high competition, etc. Few new market trends are also provided such as, tight integration between CCaaS and CRM , new product launch, etc.COVID-19 is acting as a tailwind for the industry. The surging trend of remote working due to stay at home orders is catalyzing the growth of the team collaboration market. The market is witnessing spike in usage of various UCC tools. Slack, Zoom and Microsoft Teams are becoming all the more important for enterprises for achieving effective communication and collaboration.Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global team collaboration market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.8x8 Inc., Avaya, NEC Corporation and NICE in Contact are some of the key players operating in the global team collaboration market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 Team Collaboration An Overview2.1.1 Importance of Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) in Team Collaboration2.1.2 UCC by Services2.1.3 Popular Unified Communication Systems2.1.4 Major Advantages of UCC2.2 Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS): An Overview2.2.1 CCaaS: Definition2.2.2 Benefits of CCaaS Application 3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Team Collaboration Market: An Analysis 3.1.1 Global Team Collaboration Market by Value3.2 Global Team Collaboration Market: Application Analysis 3.2.1 Global Team Collaboration Market by Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail and Others)3.2.2 Global Team Collaboration IT & Telecom Market by Value3.2.3 Global Team Collaboration BFSI Market by Value3.2.4 Global Team Collaboration Public Sector Market by Value3.2.5 Global Team Collaboration Retail Market by Value3.2.6 Global Team Collaboration Others Market by Value3.3 Global Team Collaboration Market: Type of Service Analysis 3.3.1 Global Team Collaboration Market by Type of Service (CCaaS, CPaaS and UCaaS)3.3.2 Global CCaaS Market by Value3.3.3 Global CPaaS Market by Value3.3.4 Global UCaaS Market by Value3.3.5 Global UCaaS Market by User Penetration3.4 North America Team Collaboration Market: An Analysis 3.4.1 North America UCaaS Market by User Penetration3.4.2 North America SMB UCaaS Market by User Penetration3.4.3 North America Mid Enterprise UCaaS Market by User Penetration3.4.4 The US Team Collaboration Market by Average Subscription Revenue 4. Impact of Covid-194.1 Impact on Global Team Collaboration Market4.1.1 Remote Working hiking use of Team Collaboration Tools 4.1.2 Surging Demand for Video Conferencing Solutions 4.2 Impact on Industry Players to Covid-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Growth in Enterprise Customers5.1.2 Applied in Various Fields 5.1.3 Favorable Changes to Accounting Standards 5.1.4 Growing Penetration of Smartphones and Large-Scale Investments5.1.5 Reasons for Growth of the Market5.1.6 Increasing 4G connectivity 5.2 Challenges 5.2.1 High Competition 5.2.2 Hyper-converged Networks5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 New Product Launch 5.3.2 Indirect Sales Channel And Go-to-market Partnerships 5.3.3 Tight Integration Between CCaaS and CRM 5.3.4 Key Findings Influencing The Planning And Deployment Of Contact Center Infrastructure 5.3.5 Multiple Acquisitions in CCaaS Services5.3.6 Themes Shaping UCC Industry 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Team Collaboration Market: Competitive Landscape 6.1.1 Global UCC Market Segmentation and Vendor Landscape6.1.2 Global Video Conferencing Market Players by Share6.1.3 Global Team Collaboration Market by Potential Consolidators 7. Company Profiles7.1 8x8 Inc.7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategy7.2 NEC Corporation 7.3 Avaya7.4 NICE inContact

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgcpbm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-and-north-america-team-collaboration-market-2020-2024-with-impact-analysis-of-covid-19---remote-working-hiking-use-of-team-collaboration-tools-301133954.html

SOURCE Research and Markets