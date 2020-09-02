Global And Chinese OEM ADAS/AD Industry Chain Report 2020 - Successive Launch Of L2 Models On Market, Foreign Plan For Mass Production Of L4 Models Earlier Than China

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ADAS/AD Industry Chain Report, 2020 - OEMs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ADAS/AD Industry Chain Report, 2020 - OEMs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Successive Launch of L2 Models on Mark et, Foreign Plan for Mass Production of L4 Models Earlier Than China

I. L2/L2+ models are successively available on the market

Over years of rapid growth, mainstream OEMs have spawned L2 ADAS systems and upgraded related functions, equipping their vehicles with core capabilities e.g., ACC, lane-keeping assist (LKA)/lane centering assist (LCA), active steering (under driver's confirmation) and traffic sign recognition, at all speeds. The deep fusion of these capabilities is of the essence for mass production.

In China, the installation rate of L2 ADAS was 10.6% in the first four months of 2020, 5.4 percentage points higher than in 2019. China has achieved initial success in the development of ADAS/AD technology. Foreign brands like Volvo and Toyota, and new homegrown brands such as Lynk & Co, WEY, Geometry and EXEED stay ahead in installation.

II. L3 is expecting policy incentives

L3 automated driving is challenged as concerns technology and regulations. OEMs have mixed attitudes towards it:

South Korea has been the first one to release L3 standards: Hyundai is expected to make headway in market;

has been the first one to release L3 standards: Hyundai is expected to make headway in market; Europe and the US have yet to loosen their policies: Audi slows its pace of commercializing L3;

and the US have yet to loosen their policies: Audi slows its pace of commercializing L3; China's policy still remains unclear but OEMs calls for it: GAC and Changan Automobile already gear up for mass production; Geely and Chery will follow up at any time.

The released L3 solutions integrated with LiDAR and HD map, allow for hands-off steering wheel in the scenarios of highways and city fast roads but require good road conditions, e.g., physical road dividing lines and clear lane lines. III. Foreign plan for mass-production of L4 models is earlier than China

European and American OEMs stay ahead of others in L4 development; Mercedes-Benz and GM have carried out L4 pilot projects; BWM, VW and Audi have unveiled implementation plans in details;

Korean and Japanese OEMs begin to seek external collaborations for faster launch of L4. Examples include Hyundai's cooperation with Pony.ai and Honda's partnership with GM Cruise. Toyota originally planned to roll out L4 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games but the COVID-19 pandemic makes the plan uncertain;

2020 Olympic Games but the COVID-19 pandemic makes the plan uncertain; Chinese OEMs see L4 as a long-term plan. Only a few of them, like Changan Automobile and FAW Hongqi are attempting at L4 tests.

In late June 2020, Volvo and Waymo announced that Waymo becomes the exclusive global L4 partner for Volvo. Volvo will leverage Waymo autonomous driving technology to build electric robotaxi and equip its two sub-brands Polestar and Lynk & Co. With the help of Waymo, Volvo is hopeful to be one of the first-movers in L4 camp.

In 2020, autonomous driving bellwethers secure enormous investments and leading automakers to seize more of the market. Third or fourth-tier auto manufacturers go bankrupt at a faster pace. The ultrahigh technical barriers of autonomous driving encourage the survival of the fittest among OEMs.

Key Topics Covered

1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving System Structure1.1 System Structure1.1.1 ADAS System Architecture1.1.2 Evolution of ADAS Features1.1.3 Evolution of ADAS System Architecture and Core Components1.1.4 V2X1.2 Standards and Regulations1.2.1 Global Autonomous Driving System Levels1.2.2 China's Autonomous Driving System Levels1.2.3 China's ADAS and Autonomous Driving Timetable1.2.4 Automotive Safety Rating Promotes the Development of ADAS Technology1.3 Policy1.3.1 United States1.3.2 South Korea1.3.3 China1.4 Market Size and Installation Rate1.4.1 Global1.4.2 China

2 Global OEM ADAS and Autonomous Driving Layout2.1 Development Path and Schedule2.2 L2 System Layout2.2.1 Functions and Solutions2.2.2 Market ( China)2.3 L3 System Layout2.4 L4 System Layout2.5 Partners

3 Development Trends of Global OEM ADAS and Autonomous Driving3.1 Market3.2 Applied Scenarios3.3 Vehicle Configuration3.4 Vehicle Forms3.5 Development Path

4 European and American OEMs in ADAS/Autonomous Driving4.1 Mercedes-Benz4.1.1 Daimler's CASE Strategy4.1.2 Development Course of ADAS Features4.1.3 Autonomous Driving Development Route4.1.4ADAS/AD System4.1.5 Autonomous Driving Road Test Milestones4.1.6 Autonomous Driving Partners4.1.7 Autonomous Driving Layout in 2019-20204.2 BMW4.3 Volkswagen4.4 Audi4.5 General Motors4.6 Volvo4.7 Ford4.8 Tesla

5 Japanese and South Korean OEMs in ADAS/Autonomous Driving5.1 Hyundai 5.1.1 Mobility Strategy5.1.2 Autonomous Driving Evolution5.1.3 ADAS System5.1.4 Autonomous Driving Road Test5.1.5 Autonomous Driving Partners5.1.6 Future City Mobility Vision5.1.7 Autonomous Driving Technology5.1.8 Autonomous Driving Layout in 2019-20205.2 Toyota5.3 Honda5.4 Nissan

6 Chinese OEMs in ADAS/Autonomous Driving6.1 Changan Automobile 6.1.1 Intelligent Strategy6.1.2 Autonomous Driving Development Course6.1.3 Autonomous Driving Roadmap6.1.4 ADAS/AD System6.1.5 Autonomous Driving Test6.1.6 Core Technologies for ADAS and Autonomous Driving6.1.7 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Partners6.1.8 Autonomous Driving Layout in 2019-2020 6.2 Great Wall Motor6.3 BYD6.4 FAW6.5 Geely6.6 GAC6.7 BAIC BJEV6.8 SAIC6.9 Chery6.10 Dongfeng Motor

