DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 The "Global and China Synthetic Diamond Industry Report, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 The "Global and China Synthetic Diamond Industry Report, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The synthetic diamond market is highly concentrated in China, with CR3 reaching 76% or so in 2019

Elaborately, Zhongnan Diamond Co., Ltd. as China's biggest diamond producer swept 39% of the market, with synthetic diamond capacity of 6.57 billion carats/year; Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd. followed with around 20% shares and superhard materials capacity up to 2.52 billion carats/year; the third-ranking Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Co., Ltd. took a 17% share, producing 2.5 billion carats of synthetic diamonds in 2019.

While its mechanical property is given full play in fields like grinding and cutting, diamond with acoustic, optical, magnetic, thermal and other special properties, as superconducting material, intelligent material, optical functional material and electrical functional material, also find ever wider use in high-tech areas encompassing aerospace, military & defense, medical testing and treatment, electronics & electrical appliances, and high-end equipment manufacturing.

Synthetic diamonds are badly needed to fill the gap left by natural diamonds which are in short supply due to depletion of such mineral resources. In 2019, China produced 15.4 billion carats of synthetic diamond, showing the CAGR of 5.9% between 2010 and 2019. It is expected that China's synthetic diamond output will sustain growth and hit 17.0 billion carats in 2026, as fast, efficient, precise and green processing prevails and the products with higher grade and added value are applied in more fields.

Synthetic diamonds are applicable to a wide range of sectors but still largely used for materials processing to date, of which 63% are found in stone and building materials processing, roughly 15% in electro-mechanical industry, around 2% in geological drilling and the remaining in fields like aerospace, military & defense, medical testing and treatment, electronics & electrical appliances, and high-end equipment manufacturing.

Highlights of the report:

Synthetic diamond (definition, classification, technology trends, industry chain, etc.);

Synthetic diamond, diamond micro powder and drawing die blank markets (development and trends);

Development of major raw materials (graphite, pyrophyllite, metallic catalyst, etc.) for synthetic diamond;

Synthetic diamond saw blade, diamond grinding wheel, diamond cutting tool, diamond wire and synthetic diamond markets (development and trends);

26 global and Chinese synthetic diamond companies (operation, development strategy, etc.).

Key Topics Covered: 1. Overview1.1 Definition1.2 Production Technology1.3 Industry Chain 2. Synthetic Diamond Market2.1 Overview2.2 Supply and Demand2.2.1 Output2.2.2 Consumption2.3 Import and Export2.3.1 Export2.3.2 Import2.4 Price2.5 Competitive Landscape2.6 Development Trend2.6.1 Steady Growth in Output2.6.2 Favorable Industry Policies2.6.3 Broader Application2.6.4 Greater Efforts to Develop New High Value-added Products 3. Synthetic Polycrystalline Diamond Market3.1 Composite Super-hard Materials3.1.1 Global3.1.2 China3.2 Diamond Compacts3.3 Diamond Micro-powder3.4 Wire Drawing Die Blanks 4. Upstream and Downstream Markets of Synthetic Diamond4.1 Raw Material Market4.1.1 Graphite4.1.2 Pyrophyllite4.1.3 Metallic Catalyst4.2 Diamond Tool4.3 Diamond Grinding Wheel4.3.1 Market4.3.2 Import and Export4.4 Diamond Saw and Drill (Saw Blade and Drill Bit) Product4.4.1 Market4.4.2 Import and Export4.5 Diamond Cutter4.5.1 Market4.5.2 Import and Export4.5.3 Competitive Landscape4.6 Diamond Wire4.6.1 Photovoltaic Market Demand4.6.2 Sapphire Market Demand4.7 Synthetic Diamond 5. Global and China Synthetic Diamond Manufacturers5.1 Hyperion Materials & Technologies5.2 Element Six5.3 US Synthetic5.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries5.4.1 Profile5.4.2 Synthetic Diamond Business5.4.3 Development in China5.5 Saint Gobain5.6 Husqvarna5.7 Tyrolit5.8 ILJin5.9 Zhongnan Diamond5.10 Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond5.11 Henan Huanghe Whirlwind5.12 SF Diamond5.13 BOSUN Tools5.14 Sinopec Oilfield Equipment Corporation5.15 Advanced Technology & Materials (AT&M)5.16 CR GEMS Diamond5.17 Zhengzhou New Asia Super-hard Material Composite5.18 Henan Yalong Diamond Tools5.19 Shenzhen Haimingrun Superhard Materials5.20 Zhengzhou Research Institute for Abrasives & Grinding Co., Ltd.5.21 Monte-Bianco Diamond Applications5.22 King-strong New Material Technology5.23 Anhui Hongjing New Material5.24 FUNIK Ultrahard Material5.25 Zhengzhou RealySuperabrasives5.26 Jingri Diamond IndustrialFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3te8re

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-and-china-synthetic-diamond-industry-report-2020-2026-301128488.html

SOURCE Research and Markets