Global And China Optical Fiber Preform Industry Report 2020-2026 Featuring 13 Global And Chinese Optical Fiber Preform Companies

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Optical Fiber Preform Industry Report, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Optical fiber preform as a hi-tech product and a crucial link in the optical fiber industry chain contributes to 70% or so of profit margin. Global 4G and FTTH construction at dusk leads to the shrinking demand for optical fibers and cables, so does for optical fiber preform. But the 5G construction produces a growing demand for not only optical fibers but optical fiber preform.In 2019, the global optical fiber preform capacities were estimated to hit 26,676 tons and output approximately 18,902 tons, with the capacity utilization at 70.9% and showing a severe supply glut arising from the successive production of the construction projects invested by Chinese enterprises over the recent years. It is expected that the world's optical fiber preform capacity will rise to 30,436 t/a in 2020. China has been the largest producer of optical fiber preform in the world alongside production expansion of Chinese competitors, with its capacity registering 16,426 t/a (basically meeting the domestic market demand) with a 61.6% share of the global total in 2019, while China's output of optical fiber preform edge down 1.1% on a like-for-like basis to roughly 8,800 tons largely due to the sluggish demand in optical fibers and cables market amid completion of 4G construction and FTTH as well as the infancy of 5G construction.With high technical barriers, the optical fiber preform industry harbors about 20 companies worldwide encompassing US-based Corning, Italy-based Prysmian, Japanese players Sumitomo Electric Industries, Shin-Etsu Chemical and Fujikura as well as Chinese peers like Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co., Ltd. (YOFC), Hengtong Optic-electric, Futong Group, and Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology (ZTT). In 2019, the top five giants swept a combined 58.2% share by capacity, of which Corning ranked first with 15.5% share, closely followed by YOFC 15.2%.5G construction is in full swing around the globe, triggering the robust demand for optical fiber preform. What's more, overseas FTTX development and submarine cable systems call for more optical fiber preform. As estimated, the global demand for optical fiber preform will grow to 25,880 tons and China's 12,600 tons in 2026. The report highlights:

Global optical fiber preform market (status quo, demand and supply, regional distribution, prices and competitive landscape);

Chinese optical fiber preform market (development environment, history, demand and supply, import and export, prices and competition pattern);

Development of optical fibers and cables market in China and the world;

and the world; 13 global and Chinese optical fiber preform companies (operation, optical fiber preform business, etc.)

Key Topics Covered: 1. Overview of Optical Fiber Preform1.1 Definition1.2 Production Technology1.3 Industry Chain1.3.1 Upstream1.3.2 Downstream 2. Global Optical Fiber Preform Industry2.1 Status Quo2.2 Supply & Demand2.2.1 Supply2.2.2 Demand2.3 Regional Structure2.3.1 USA2.3.2 Japan2.3.3 Europe2.4 Price2.5 Competitive Landscape 3. Optical Fiber Preform Industry in China3.1 Policy Environment3.1.1 Major Policies3.1.2 Anti-Dumping Investigation3.1.3 New Infrastructure Construction3.2 Development History3.2.1 Development3.2.2 Patents3.3 Supply & Demand3.3.1 Supply3.3.2 Demand3.4 Import & Export3.4.1 Import3.4.2 Export3.5 Price Trend3.5.1 Raw Materials3.5.2 Optical Fiber Preform3.6 Competitive Landscape 4. Global and Chinese Optical Fiber & Cable Market4.1 Global4.1.1 Market Development4.1.2 Regional Structure4.1.3 Price4.1.4 Company4.2 China4.2.1 Market Development4.2.2 Price4.2.3 Competitive Landscape4.2.4 Industry Drivers 5. Major Global Optical Fiber Preform Companies5.1 Corning5.1.1 Profile5.1.2 Operation5.1.3 Optical Fiber Preform Business5.1.4 Development in China5.1.5 Corning Optical Fiber Cable Chengdu Co. Ltd.5.1.6 Corning Hainan Optical Communications Co., Ltd.5.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries5.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical5.4 Fujikura5.5 Prysmian5.6 Furukawa Electric5.7 TwentscheKabel Holding (TKH) 6. Major Chinese Optical Fiber Preform Companies6.1 YOFC6.1.1 Profile6.1.2 Operation6.1.3 Optical Fiber Preform Business6.2 Hengtong Optic-electric6.3 Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology (ZTT)6.4 FiberHome Technologies6.5 Futong Group6.6 Potevio Fasten Optical Communication 7. Summary and Forecast7.1 Enterprise7.2 Market Companies Mentioned

Corning

Corning Optical Fiber Cable Chengdu Co. Ltd.

Corning Hainan Optical Communications Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Chengdu SEI Optical Fiber

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Fujikura

Fujikura FiberHome Opto-Electronic Material Technology

Prysmian

Furukawa Electric

TwentscheKabel Holding (TKH)

Twentsche ( Nanjing ) Fibre Optics

) Fibre Optics YOFC

Hengtong Optic-electric

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology (ZTT)

FiberHome Technologies

Futong Group

Tianjin Futong Xinmao Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Potevio Fasten Optical Communication

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ht4krh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-and-china-optical-fiber-preform-industry-report-2020-2026-featuring-13-global-and-chinese-optical-fiber-preform-companies-301144774.html

SOURCE Research and Markets