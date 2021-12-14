Global And China New Energy Vehicle VCU Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Industry Chain, Status Quo Of Upstream And Downstream

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China New Energy Vehicle VCU Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The VCU market size is related to the output of new energy vehicles. By 2025, China new energy vehicle VCU market size will hit RMB5.03 billion (including self-supply of automakers).OEMs gradually realize independent supply amid the competitive landscape of VCUs for new energy passenger carsThe VCU is the `brain` of new energy vehicles. In the early development stage of China's new energy vehicle industry, VCUs were mainly supplied by foreign vendors. Afterwards, domestic automakers and automotive electronics suppliers have gradually mastered core technologies, so that their industrialization capabilities were greatly improved.For example, BYD has fully realized independent supply of VCUs, Geely has continuously increased the proportion of self-produced VCUs to about 60%, almost 80% of Changan Automobile's VCUs are produced by itself, and Chery can produce more than 90% of its own VCUs.The VCUs of some OEMs or some models are purchased from third-party suppliers like UAES, Bosch, Continental, Denso, G-Pulse Electronics Technology, Atech, Hefei Softec Auto Electronic, Hangsheng Electronics, etc. Suppliers can provide their own software and hardware directly to OEMs, or they can be the foundries of OEMs.

Under the new EEA, VCU develops towards domain control integration

From the perspective of evolution process, automotive E/E architecture (EEA) will inevitably develop towards centralized EEA. From the perspective of mass-produced models, domain-centralized EEA prevail now. The quasi-central architecture consisting of the central computing platform + zonal controllers will be the next step for automakers who finally evolve towards the central computing architecture concentrating the functional logic to a central controller.With the evolution of the vehicle's EEA, the `all-in-one` electric drive system will eventually be integrated into the domain control system. For example, Huawei's `seven-in-one` DriveONE electric drive system has the most eye-catching domain control solution. The integration of modules, systems, scenarios and solutions effectively improves the system security. VCUs are integrated into domain controllers

For the development of vehicle EEA, the VCUs of the domain control architecture can be integrated into domain controllers. For example, ENOVATE integrates VCU and BMS to form the first-generation power domain controller VBU with completely independent research and development.

Hardware: The VBU uses Infineon's tri-core processor, has rich I/O resources, and supports Fast Ethernet;

Software: AUTOSAR architecture. The software architecture and interface protocol comply with AUTOSAR 4.2.2;

Application: At present, the VBU has integrated vehicle control, battery management, charging control, and extended range control.

The New Energy Vehicle VCU Industry Report, 2021 mainly studies the following contents:

Industry overview, market size, competitive landscape, etc. of VCUs for new energy vehicles;

Industry chain, status quo of upstream and downstream of VCUs for new energy vehicles;

The impact of the EEA reform on VCUs for new energy vehicles, the development trend of VCU technology, etc.;

VCU solutions of some OEMs (such as BYD, ENOVATE, Changan, etc.);

VCU solutions of major domestic and foreign suppliers.

Key Topics Covered: 1. VCU Market1.1 Automotive ECU/DCU Controller Industry1.2 VCU for New Energy Vehicles1.3 New Energy Vehicle VCU Market Size1.4 New Energy Vehicle VCU Market Pattern 2. VCU Industry Chain2.1 VCU Industry Chain2.2 The Upstream Core Component MCU in Short Supply2.3 Midstream of Industry Chain: VCU Design and Development2.4 Downstream New Energy Vehicle Industry 3. VCU Technology Trend3.1 Impact of EEA Reform on VCU3.2 From VCU Integration to Electric Drive System3.3 VCU is Integrated in Domain Controller3.4 Main Technical Direction of VCU under the Trend of Vehicles Control Domain 4. VCU Solutions of OEMs4.1 VCU Structure of Major Automakers (1)4.2 VCU Structure of Major Automakers (2)4.3 Layout of OEMs in the VCU Field4.4 Changan Automobile4.5 BYD4.6 ENOVATE4.7 Skywell4.8 Others4.8.1 VCU Solution of Tesla4.8.2 Vehicles Control System of GAC NE 5. VCU Solutions of Tier 1 Suppliers5.1 NXP5.2 Continental5.3 Bosch5.4 ST5.5 Ecotron5.6 UAES5.7 G-Pulse Electronics Technology5.8 Neusoft Reach5.9 Jingwei Hirain5.10 Hangsheng Electronics5.11 Huahai Technologies5.12 Wuhan LinControl Automotive Electronics5.13 ECOTRON5.14 EVPT5.15 EON5.16 Tsinghua University Suzhou Automotive Research Institute5.17 Future Mobility Technology5.18 Kcec Tech5.19 Others5.19.1 Infineon's VCU for new energy vehicle & HCU Solution5.19.2 KUS VCU5.19.3 VCU of Hefei Softec Auto Electronic

