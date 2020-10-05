Global And China Needle Coke Industry Report 2020-2026 Featuring 7 Foreign And 15 Chinese Needle Coke Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Needle Coke Industry Report, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's output of needle coke is expected to stand at1,384 kt in 2026, showing a CAGR of 17.6% between 2019 and 2026.With the merits like small resistivity, excellent resistance to impact and good anti-oxidation property, needle coke has been widely used in ultra-high power graphite electrodes, nuclear reactor deceleration materials, and lithium battery anode materials, among others. The galloping new energy vehicle and higher utilization of steel craps serve as the stimuli to electric furnaces, facilitating the demand for needle coke whose production capacity of China soared from 160 kt/a in 2014 to 970 kt/a in 2019 and output surged from 80 kt in 2016 to 445 kt in 2019. In the forthcoming five years, the new energy vehicle industry in China and beyond will be developing rapidly and China's favorable policy about the recycling of resources helps the faster development of electric furnaces. Needle coke falls into the coal-based type and the oil-based type, of which the former refers to the production with coal-tar pitch & fractions used as the raw materials, and the latter takes petroleum residual oil to produce needle coke. European and American producers focus on the oil-based needle coke, while Asian peers dedicate themselves to the coal-based type, particularly in China where the coal-based needle coke production has ramped up over the recent years with its capacity reporting 610 kt/a and output 250 kt in 2019, outnumbering the oil-based type's (capacity 360 kt/a and output 195 kt in 2019) for the first time in recent years.Needle coke is largely produced in the United States, Japan and China. Phillips 66, a spin-off of ConocoPhillips, is the largest manufacturer of oil-based needle coke in the world, boasting capacities up to 370 kt/a, followed by CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd with the capacity reaching 170 kt/a as its phase-II needle coke project production kicked off in 2019. Japan-based C-Chem is the biggest producer of coal-based needle coke worldwide, possessing the capacity of 110 kt/a. Chinese producers started late, but they have made huge investments in needle coke projects successively over the recent years, and such players has seen a substantial rise in capacities as TSDR New Energy Materials Co., Ltd., Zaozhuang Zhenxing Carbon Material Technology Co., Ltd, Jinzhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd., and Kaifeng Pingmei New Carbon Material Technology Co., Ltd. Highlights of this report:

Needle coke (definition, classification, main models, development history, etc.)

Global demand and supply of needle coke, technologies, competition pattern, etc.

Chinese needle coke industry (development environment, supply and demand, competitive landscape, import and export, etc.)

Needle coke downstream (graphite electrode) production, demand, market pattern, etc.

7 foreign and 15 Chinese needle coke manufacturers (operation, revenue structure, needle coke business, etc.)

Key Topics Covered: 1. Needle Coke1.1 Product Introduction1.2 Classification and Application1.3 Industry Chain 2. Global Needle Coke Industry2.1 Overview2.2 Supply & Demand2.2.1 Supply2.2.2 Demand2.3 Technical Status2.4 Market Pattern2.4.1 USA2.4.2 Japan2.4.3 UK 3. China Needle Coke Industry3.1 Development Environment3.1.1 Policy Environment3.1.2 Technical Environment3.1.3 Trade Environment3.2 Supply & Demand3.2.1 Supply3.2.2 Demand3.3 Market Pattern3.4 Import3.5 Price Trend3.5.1 Chinese Needle Coke Price3.5.2 Import Price 4. China Graphite Electrode Industry4.1 Supply & Demand4.1.1 Overview4.1.2 Supply4.1.3 Demand4.1.4 Import & Export4.2 Competitive Landscape4.2.1 Enterprise Competition4.2.2 Regional Competition4.3 Price Trend4.4 Needle Coke Demand 5. China Lithium-ion Battery Anode Materials Market5.1 Supply & Demand5.1.1 Supply5.1.2 Demand5.2 Competitive Landscape5.2.1 Enterprise Competition5.2.2 Regional Competition5.3 Price Trend5.4 Needle Coke Demand 6. Major Needle Coke Companies Worldwide6.1 Phillips 666.1.1 Profile6.1.2 Operation6.1.3 Needle Coke Business6.2 C-Chem6.2.1 Profile6.2.2 Needle Coke Business6.3 GrafTech International6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical6.5 JX Holdings Inc6.6 Petrocokes Japan Limited6.7 Posco Chemtech6.7.1 Profile6.7.2 Operation6.7.3 Needle Coke Business 7. Major Needle Coke Companies in China7.1 Fangda Carbon New Material Technology Co., Ltd.7.1.1 Profile7.1.2 Operation7.1.3 Revenue Structure7.1.4 Needle Coke Business7.2 Qitaihe Baotailong Coal&Coal Chemicals Public Co., Ltd.7.3 Shandong Yida New Material Co., Ltd.7.3.1 Profile7.3.2 Needle Coke Business7.4 Kaifeng Pingmei New Carbon Material Technology Co., Ltd.7.4.1 Profile7.4.2 Operation7.4.3 Anshan Kaitan Thermal Energy New Materials Co., Ltd.7.4.4 Henan Kaitan New Materials Co., Ltd.7.5 Jinzhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd7.5.1 Profile7.5.2 Needle Coke Business7.6 Baowu Carbon Material Technology Co., Ltd.7.6.1 Profile7.6.2 Needle Coke Business7.6.3 Wuhai Baohua Wanchen Coal Chemical Co., Ltd.7.7 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.7.8 Shandong Jingyang Technology Co., Ltd.7.9 Shanxi Jinzhou Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.7.10 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd.7.11 Pingdingshan Xuyang Xingyu New Materials Co., Ltd.7.12 Henan Baoshun Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.7.13 TSDR New Energy Materials Co., Ltd.7.14 Zaozhuang Zhenxing Carbon Material Technology Co., Ltd7.15 Anhui MaSteel Chemical Energy Technology Co., Ltd.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rt5c0r

