Global And China IDC Market Research Report 2021

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020-2021 China IDC Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2021 national and key regional IDC market report series are based on the overall industry, rigorous research and data accumulation. It is the in-depth study of the current situation of the domestic and foreign IDC markets from 2020 to 2021.Under the trend of new infrastructure, the publisher has done the systematic analysis of the new pattern that the industry is about to form. The reports are released from May to June 2021.

Comprehensive and detailed data were obtained from questionnaire surveys and interviews with 2000+ IDC service providers, 10000+ customers of various types, and dozens of investment and financing institutions. Then with the analyst's meticulous research and summary, the reports are finally formed. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 2020 Global IDC Industry Development Overview1.1 2020 Global IDC Market Size Analysis 1.2 2020 Global IDC Market Development Features1.3 Global Key Regions IDC Market Development Overview Chapter 2 2020 China IDC Industry Development Overview2.1 China IDC Market Size2.2 China IDC Market Structure2.3 China IDC Market Features Chapter 3 2020 China IDC Industry Development Policy Environment Analysis3.1 Development of China Data Center Industry Policies3.2 New Infrastructure Policies3.3 2020 Data Center Industry Policies3.4 Digital Industry Policies Chapter 4 2020 China IDC Industry Supply Analysis4.1 China IDC Industry Machine Room Layout4.2 China IDC Industry Machine Room Scale Analysis4.3 China IDC Industry Technology Development Trend Chapter 5 2020 China IDC Industry Demand Analysis5.1 China IDC Industry Customer Demand Overview5.2 China IDC Market Internet Customer Analysis 5.3 China IDC Market Traditional Industrial Customer Analysis Chapter 6 2020 China IDC Industry Market Competition Research6.1 China IDC Service Provider Profile6.2 China IDC Industry Market Competitive Landscape6.3 China IDC Service Provider Competition Analysis 6.4 China IDC Industry Market Competition Development Chapter 7 Future China IDC Industry Development Trend Forecast7.1 2021-2023 China IDC Business Market Size Forecast 7.2 Future China IDC Industry Supply and Demand Forecast Chapter 8 2020 China IDC Industry Investment Analysis8.1 China IDC Industry Investment Scale Analysis8.2 China IDC Industry Investment Prospect Analysis8.3 China IDC Industry Investment Opportunities Analysis 8.4 China IDC Industry Investment Risks Analysis Companies Mentioned

China Telecom

China Unicom

China Mobile

GDS

21Vianet

Sinnet

Chindata Group

KEHUA DATA

Forest Eternal

Dr. Peng

Range Technology

AtHub

CEICLOUD

ChinaCache

NETNIC

CloudVSP

Daily Tech

Yuntai Hulian

